MANSFIELD — Sophomore Connor Zukowski belted a bases-loaded, two-out double in a four-run fourth inning as the Mansfield High baseball team took a 5-3 victory over Milford High Thursday in a Hockomock League game.
The Hornets received six strong innings of pitching from starter Anthony Sacchetti, while junior Colby Geddis came on in the seventh inning to shut down a Scarlet Hawks’ rally.
Milford had scored a run in the seventh and had the tying run at second base when Geddis came on and induced a groundout and struck out the final batter to end the game.
Mansfield (7-6) strung together two hits and two walks in the fourth inning. Sacchetti doubled and scored the tying run on a Liam Anastasia base hit. James Gilleran and Aaron Blinn both drew walks to jam the bags and set the stage of Zukowski’s blast.
Milford touched Sacchetti for single runs in the third and fifth innings, totaling eight hits over six innings. Sacchetti issued two walks, while striking out seven. The Hornets have a 10 a.m. game in Milford Saturday.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — Dillon James hurled five shutout innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Bombardiers were unable to overcome an early deficit to Franklin in losing the Hockomock League game.
Franklin tallied three first inning runs, then James allowed just two hits the rest of the way, while striking out three.
Bailey Camacho doubled and scored on an RBI single by James in the fifth inning. Twice AHS had runners picked off base in the early going. The Bombardiers (4-9) visit Franklin Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Case 4
SWANSEA — Junior righthanded pitcher Sam Watts hurled four shutout innings, retiring the Cardinals in order in the sixth and seventh innings to preserve the South Coast Conference victory for the Falcons.
Myles Mendoza, Mike Agresti, Josh Rebello, Colin McCarthy and Mason Kulpa each contributed two hits to the Falcons’ 13-hit attack.
The Falcons overcame an early 3-0 deficit with Kulpa supplying a two-run homer in the second inning to jump start the offense. McCarthy added a solo homer in the fourth inning, while Agresti had an RBI single.
The Falcons added two runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning. D-R (7-2) will visit Seekonk Friday.
Canton 4, Foxboro 1
CANTON — Sophomore Sean O’Leary allowed just one earned run and one walk as Foxboro surrendered pairs of runs in the fourth and fifth innings in the Hockomock League loss.
O’Leary scattered six hits over six innings, while taking six strikeouts.
Foxboro (4-9) scored its lone run in the sixth inning as Cam Prescott drew a walk and scored on a Ryan LeClair base hit. The Warriors mustered two hits and had 11 strikeouts. Mike O’Toole also had a hit for Foxboro.
