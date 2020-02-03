ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Division 1 Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team relied on its defensive prowess to limit North Kingstown High (R.I.) to 10 points in the first half of their non-league game Monday en route to a 57-29 victory.
The Shamrocks (13-2) scored 23 points in the second quarter on 8-for-13 shooting, scoring the final 12 points of the first half.
Feehan’s man-to-man defense forced North Kingstown into shooting just 1-for-12 from the floor during the first quarter, while committing nine turnovers. It didn’t get much better for the Skippers, who bowed 67-45 to the Shamrocks earlier in the season, in the second quarter.
“The second quarter got us going,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “We were moving the ball well in the first quarter and missed shots. We moved it well in the second quarter too, but got better looks.”
North Kingstown shot 2-for-14 in the second quarter, while committing a half-dozen turnovers. The Shamrocks shot only 1-for-18 from the floor in the first quarter, but survived on the strength of senior center-forward Kaitlyn Rapose’s three blocked shots.
The Shamrocks led from start to finish, owning a 29-10 lead at halftime after going on an 11-2 surge over the first three minutes of the second quarter. Kyla Cunningham scored in low off of an Amanda Folan feed, Haley Coupal finished off a fast break and Kaitlyn Rapose converted a Coupal pass in low to create a 12-4 advantage.
The Shamrocks kept the Skippers without a field goal for the first six minutes of the game and limited them to one field goal over the final six minutes of the first half.
Meghan Rapose sparked Feehan over the final four minutes of the first half, nailing a 3-pointer off of a Jillian Margetta pass, then making a steal on the Skippers’ ensuing possession to added two more points.
Rapose set up Meg Flaherty in low for a basket, then Margetta similarly set up Kaitlyn Rapose for two more points.
Nine players contributed points for Bishop Feehan with senior captains Margetta (10) and Kaitlyn Rapose (nine) leading the way. Mordarski, Coupal and Meg Rapose each had seven points.
The Shamrocks are until traveling to Peabody Thursday to meet Bishop Fenwick.
Tri-County 34, Norfolk Agr. 27
FRANKLIN — Abby DiFloures and Cam Schweitzer combined for 18 points in the second half to help pull the Tri-County Regional within a win of qualifying for the postseason.
DiFloures led the Cougars with 14 points and 12 rebounds, scoring 11 in the second half, while Schweitzer added 10 points and 13 rebounds, including seven points after halftime. Senior guard Jenna Johnson chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.
Tri-County held but a 12-6 halftime lead and took a 20-12 lead into the fourth quarter. Norfolk Aggie pulled within three points in the final minutes before Tri-County held on.
The Cougars (9-5, 3-1 Mayflower League) host Southeastern Regional Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS Tri-County 70, Norfolk Agr. 39
WALPOLE — Senior Tyler Saunders contributed six 3-pointers, went 2 for 2 at the foul line and had four steals as the Cougars romped to the victory in a meeting of Mayflower League members.
Tri-County led 33-20 at the half and 55-33 at the end of three quarters. Senior forward Kolbie Blakely totaled 14 points by hitting a pair of treys and four field goals to go with five steals.
The Cougars (8-8) visit Southeastern Regional Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.