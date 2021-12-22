FALL RIVER — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team overcame a seven-point deficit with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to take home a 69-58 victory from Durfee High Wednesday in a non-league game.
The Bombardiers scored 22 points down the stretch with Jake Struminski and Neo Franco each having seven points.
Struminski finished with 16 points and Franco 10 for Attlebor (3-1). Evan Houle added 16 points and Joe Francois-Annivel 15 points.
AHS held a 35-27 lead at the half with Mike Beverly scoring eight key points and took a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
However, the Hilltoppers went on a 10-1 surge to gain a 54-47 lead.
AHS is off until a matchup at home Tuesday with crosstown rival Bishop Feehan.
GIRLS Attleboro 73, Durfee 45
ATTLEBORO — Lily Routhier and Meg Gordon each scored eight third points during a 30-point Bombardier surge in the non-league win.
Attleboro held a 24-21 halftime lead, but with the third quarter flurry took a 54-32 margin into the final eight minutes.
Senior captain Lindsey Perry contributed 22 points for Attleboro, scoring 12 second half points, eight in the fourth quarter.
Eight players contributed points for the Bombardiers. Routhier finished with 11 points and Gordon 10, while Kayla Goldrick finished with 11.
AHS scorched Durfee’s man-to-man defense during the third quarter with a bevy of transition baskets. The Bombardiers hit on five 3-pointers and cashed in on 10 free throw chances. Attleboro hosts Bishop Feehan on Dec. 28.
Bay Path Reg. 51, Tri-County 22
CHARLTON — Bay Path Regional drilled six 3-point field goals in turning back Tri-County in a non-league game.
The Cougars (2-2) faced a 31-12 deficit at halftime. Bella Gulley and Meg O’Shaughnessy each scored six points for Tri-County.
The Cougars are off until Jan. 4.
