MANSFIELD — Senior guard Kayla Vine scored 11 of her 18 points during the fourth quarter in guiding the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team to a 65-56 victory over Canton Saturday in a Hockomock League game.
The Hornets (4-2) and Bulldogs engaged in a battle through three quarters before the Hornets tallied 23 fourth-quarter points. Mansfield held a 27-21 lead at the half and took a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ashley Santos accounted for 15 points and Abby Wager 13 for the Hornets. Wager scored eight third-quarter points to keep Mansfield in the lead. Mansfield found its shooting form by cashing in on 13 of 14 free throws, including all four in the fourth quarter, while Santos was 6-for-6.
Mansfield hit on eight 3-point field goals, three by Wager, while Alli Prentis and Vine each had two. The Hornets next meet Franklin Tuesday.
King Philip 63, Milford 29
WRENTHAM — The Warriors’ six seniors — Cat Spellman, Anna Bradley, Caroline Aaron, Summer Dow, Emma Glaser and Courtney Keswick — all scored points on Senior Day as the Warriors routed the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League game.
KP (3-3) gained a 28-6 lead at the half. Glaser scored 13 points, hitting three 3-point field goals, while Keswick added 11 points, also hitting a trio of KP’s 10 trifectas. The Warriors next meet Attleboro Tuesday.
BOYS Milford 59, King Philip 58
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were inside of a minute for their first victory of the season, owning a three-point lead.
However, Milford converted a KP five-second violation into a basket and then took the lead with seven seconds remaining in the Hockomock League game. KP (0-6) had one last bid to regain the lead, but a Dan Clancy drive through the lane ran into traffic.
Will LaPlante scored 21 points for KP, hitting two of the Warriors’ five 3-point field goals, while also converting all seven of his free throws. Will Kinney scored six points and LaPlante scored five first-quarter points to put KP ahead 18-16.
The Warriors held a four-point lead at the half and took a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Clancy finished with 15 points, while Jake Silveria added nine. KP hit on 16 of 18 chances at the free-throw line. The Warriors are off until a Thursday visit to Attleboro High.
