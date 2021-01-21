ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team might not have played a better half of basketball than it did on its home court Thursday in a 63-41 Hockomock League victory over Mansfield High.
Junior center-forward Sam Gordon (22 points) and freshman guard Narissa Smith (14 points) paved the way for the Bombardiers (3-1), avenging a one-point loss to the Hornets on the road Tuesday.
“That was as good a half as we put together in my tenure,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said. “We dug in on defense. Mansfield has a lot of good players.”
Gordon scored nine first quarter points and Smith nailed a trio of 3-point shots as Attleboro took a 25-10 advantage after the first quarter.
Gordon finished off a Smith feed for a 21-10 lead and then nailed a pair of free throws, while senior guard Gabby Bosh finished off the flurry in the final minute of the quarter.
The Bombardiers’ man-to-man defensive press resulted in the Hornets committing 10 of their 15 first-half turnovers in the first quarter.
“We came out, shot the ball well, defended well, we made some adjustments and rebounded the ball a lot better,” Crowley said of the rematch.
Gordon knocked down a 3-pointer and then hit two free throws as AHS hit on nine of its first 11 shots at the charity stripe to build a 30-12 lead.
Bosh fed Ryan Johnson for a bucket and a 35-14 Bombardier lead at the four-minute mark. Avery Vieira nailed a 3-pointer for Attleboro to make it a 38-17 margin.
“We got good looks at the basket, but we were missing shots that we normally make,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said.
Sarah Dooling and Abby Wager each scored eight points for the Hornets (3-2), who meet Canton Satiurday.
Foxboro 53, Stoughton 13
STOUGHTON — Katelyn Mollica and Hannah Blake each scored seven first-half points in guiding the Warriors to a 26-6 halftime lead in the Hockomock League win.
Mollica finished with 22 points and Blake nine for the Warriors (4-2). Foxboro next meets North Attleboro Tuesday.
King Philip 72, Milford 38
MILFORD — Sophomores Emily Sawyer and Jackie Bonner were the catalysts for King Philip racing to the Hockomock League victory.
Sawyer scored eight of her 14 points during a 26-point second quarter surge which put the Warriors into a 43-15 halftime lead. Sawyer also took in 14 rebounds for KP (2-3). Bonner totaled 11 points.
King Philip hit 11 3-point field goals, with six Warriors hitting at least one. Bonner knocked down three trifectas.
KP will next entertain the Scarlet Hawks for a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.
BOYS Stoughton 52, Foxboro 44
FOXBORO — The Black Knights erased a 31-23 deficit after three quarters by hitting five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Hockomock League game.
Dylan Gordon scored 11 of his 18 points during the first half as Foxboro held an 18-16 lead at the stop.
Alex Penders scored eight of his 12 points in the second half for the Warriors (0-6).
Foxboro meets North Attleboro Tuesday.
