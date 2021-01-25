ATTLEBORO — A clutch 3-pointer by Alec Eaton and a pair of free throws by Joe Francois-Annevil in the final two minutes sent the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team to a 67-62 victory over Canton High on Monday.
The Bombardiers (3-2) withstood a barrage of 14 3-point field goals by Canton. Attleboro held a 34-30 lead at the half and took a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
‘Evan Houle scored 17 points for AHS, hitting three 3-pointers. Alvin Harrison added 13 points while Justin Daniels had 11 points. Eaton and Francois-Annevil each tallied nine points while Trevor White had eight.
Houle hit two of his 3-pointers in a 20-point fourth quarter for the Bombardiers. Eaton’s trey regained a five-point lead for Attleboro with 90 seconds to remaining before Francois-Annevil’s two tosses at the foul line gave the Bombardier another five-point edge with 25 seconds to go.
The AHS-King Philip series has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol, with the next Bombardiers’ game yet to be announced.
GIRLS St. Mary’s, Lynn 67, Bishop Feehan 55
LYNN — St. Mary’s scored the first nine points of the Catholic Central League game and the Shamrocks were forced to play catch-up, but could only get within two points.
Kyla Cunningham and Lydia Mordarski each scored 19 points for the Shamrocks (7-2), who were limited to eight first quarter points and one 3-point field goal.
St. Mary’s owned a 31-24 lead at the half and took a 47-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Bishop Feehan cut the gap to 32-30 in the third quarter.
Bishop Feehan hosts Cardinal Spellman Wednesday.
