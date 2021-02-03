DARTMOUTH — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team won its second straight in a four-game week, taking home a 57-36 victory from Bishop Stang High Wednesday in a Catholic Central League game.
Senior guard Yden Boucicaut hit four 3-point field goals and paced Bishop Feehan (12-2) with 15 points.
“They (Bishop Stang) were a scrappy team, but once again, we had good balance,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said.
The Shamrocks sealed the win with their defense limiting the Spartans to three points in the fourth quarter.
Billy Oram and Charlie Olson each scored nine points, while Adam Drummond and Mike Hutchins both added seven points.
The Shamrocks held just a 23-18 lead at the half and took a 40-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bishop Feehan has a non-league game against Bridgewater-Raynham at home Friday.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 71, Bishop Stang 47
ATTLEBORO — With 10 players contributing points, the Shamrocks improved to 9-2 in their Catholic Central League win.
Bishop Feehan took a 19-7 lead after eight minutes and held a 34-20 edge at halftime. Kenzie Faherty scored 14 points, hitting a pair of 3-point field goals, the Shamrock scorers. Lydia Mordarski added 13 points and Camryn Fauria 11.
Bishop Feehan might face its toughest test of the season with a non-league game at Bridgewater-Raynham Friday.
King Philip 73, Taunton 38
TAUNTON – Jacki Bonner knocked down three of the Warriors’ 10 3-point field goals in the game and finished with 10 points as King Philip took the Hockomock League rout.
King Philip (4-5) roared to a 43-14 lead by halftime and had five players score in double figures.
Junior forward Olivia LaFond led the way for KP with 12 points, while sophomore center Emily Sawyer had 11 points. Captain Caroline Aaron and Emma Glaser also had 10 points.
The Warriors have a 3 p.m. tapoff at home Sunday with Taunton.
Dedham 64, Norton 61
DEDHAM –- Avery O’Connor scored 20 of her 29 points during the second half as Dedham held off the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League game.
Tarryn Fierri hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Norton (3-4). Kate Andy scored 11 of her 13 points during the second half, while Emma Cochrane scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half.
Norton held a 24-20 lead at the half, but Dedham outscored the Lancers by nine in the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 14 free throws. O’Connor cashed in on 11 of 13 chances for Dedham, while the Marauders hit eight 3-point shots.
Norton hit on 22 shots from the floor with five 3-pointers, but went 9-for-18 at the free throw line. The Lancers host Dedham Friday.
