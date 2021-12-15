FRANKLIN — Junior Lorcan Bergeron scored 14 points and sophomore James O’Brien added 10 points as the Tri-County Regional High boys’ basketball team won its season debut Wednesday, a 42-17 verdict over Norfolk Aggie.
Tri-County gained a 27-11 lead by halftime and then limited Norfolk Aggie to six second-half points. The Cougars next visit Old Colony Friday.
GIRLS
Norfolk Agricultural 33, Tri-County 21
WALPOLE — The Cougars were limited to merely six second-half points in losing their season opener. Amy Freitas scored eight points for Tri-County, which makes its home debut Friday against Old Colony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.