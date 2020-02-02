REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team qualified for the MIAA Tournament after holding off Somerset Berkley 58-57 Sunday in a South Coast Conference game.
Senior Shane Mello drilled a jump shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Falcons (10-4) into the lead and avenge a double-overtime loss to Somerset Berkley earlier in the season.
Mello totaled 19 points for the Falcons, nine during the fourth quarter, while John Marcille notched 17 and Ryan Ouellette 12.
D-R held a 30-24 lead at halftime and took a 39-37 lead into the fourth quarter, where Somerset Berkley gained a four-point lead with two minutes left. The Falcons next visit Apponequet Tuesday.
GIRLS Somerset Berkley 54, Dighton-Rehoboth 45
SOMERSET — The Falcons of D-R battled back to within four points of the Blue Raiders in the fourth quarter of the South Coast Conference game, but could never net the next basket or get the defensive stop. D-R had to battle back from an 18-3 first-quarter deficit, closing the gap to 27-18 by halftime.
Emily D’Ambrosio tallied 22 points for D-R (7-7). Bri Malaguti totaled 14 points and Meg Reed nine.
Somerset Berkley hit 10 of 12 free throws during the fourth quarter to keep the Falcons at bay. D-R next entertains Apponequet Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.