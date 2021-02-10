REHOBOTH — Having lost its South Coast Conference season opener by a 13-point margin to Wareham High, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball team certainly had incentive enough on its home court against the Vikings Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the SCC Tournament.
However, the planned script did not quite take root until the second half before D-R emerged with a 63-45 victory.
The Falcons were turnover-prone with 11 and were beaten to the glass repeatedly by the Vikings for offensive rebounds during the first half, with D-R clinging to a 24-22 lead.
“No question we could have gotten beat — the first time that we played them, we turned the ball over 23 times,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said of the Falcons’ attention to better passing and boxing out, the result a 39-23 scoring advantage in the second half.
T.J. D’Ambrosio (20 points) proved to be the catalyst, scoring the first eight points of the second half for D-R, knocking down two of his six 3-pointers in the contest.
Then the floormanship of John Marcille (12 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) fueled the Falcons in transition by scoring six points in a D-R surge of 11 straight points late in the 22-point third quarter.
Patrick Palazzi (11 points, four rebounds), Ryan Ouellette (seven points, eight rebounds) and Nick Antonio (seven points, five rebounds) factored significantly for the Falcons.
“That’s their strength (pressure defense) and that’s our weakness (turnovers) and that’s how it played out in the first half,” Cuthbertson added. “Half the time, they’d miss a shot, we’d get a rebound and they would knock it out of our hands. We did a better job in the second half.”
The Falcons (8-2) will host Greater New Bedford Voke in a semifinal game Friday.
D-R’s zone defense limited Wareham to just two field goals for the first six minutes of the second half (4-for-19 shooting) and to one field goal for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
After D’Ambrosio put D-R into a 33-24 lead, the Falcons played their best basketball in the surge of 11 straight points. An offensive rebound by John DiSanto (six rebounds, one blocked shot) set up D’Ambrosio for a basket inside.
Marcille had an offensive rebound tap-in for two points and Palazzi made a steal on the very next Wareham possession for two more points. Marcille finished off the spree with a three-point play off of an offensive rebound.
D’Ambrosio nailed two more trifectas in the fourth quarter, Palazzi finished off a three-point play and Marcille had assists on four of the Falcons’ seven field goals in the quarter.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 57, Fairhaven 20
REHOBOTH — The Falcons swept their two-game series with the Blue Devils on their home floor, winning the SCC quarterfinal game.
D-R (8-2), the No. 3 seed in the SCC Tournament, will travel to No. 2 seed Somerset Berkley Friday for a semifinal game.
Nine players scored for the Falcons, who kept Fairhaven off of the board in the first quarter, while their zone defense led to 18 Blue Devil turnovers in the second half.
Senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio produced 21 points for the Falcons, hitting three 3-pointers. Ella Damon (nine points), Meg Reilly (six points, five rebounds) , Caroline Reed (six points) and Bri Malguti (six points on a pair of trifectas) finished off the Falcon flurry.
D-R forced Fairhaven into 0-for-7 shooting with 10 turnovers in the first quarter while taking an 18-0 lead.
The Falcons forced the Blue Devils into taking just nine shots over the second eight minutes of play, making just two and forcing eight more turnovers to gain a 32-6 lead by intermission.
“Our (2-2-1) press was pretty good,” D-R coach Chris Perron said of limiting Fairhaven to 16 shots over the first 16 minutes and to merely six points. “We got offense from our defense which is how we operate.”
D’Ambrosio scored 11 of her points in the first quarter, hitting a trio of 3-point shots. The Falcons shot 7-for-17 from the floor over the first eight minutes, had give players contribute points and scored 11 points off of Fairhaven turnovers.
Reilly scored in low off of an Eliana Raposo offensive rebound then D’Ambrosio finished off a fastbreak with a pass from Damon. Damon then went backdoor for a layup off of a D’Ambrosio pass.
D’Ambrosio then drilled three consecutive trifectas and Damon added another to end the quarter.
The Falcons reeled off 12 straight points in the second quarter with Reed twice scoring in low, Morgan Casey finishing off her own offensive rebound and Damon hitting another 3-pointer.
Reilly scored six third quarter points, while D’Ambrosio completed a three-point play, D-R carrying a 45-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It will be the third time playing Somerset (Berkley) for us, they were nice enough to play us a second game and we split with them,” Perron said of the next foe. “They have good size, it will take every ounce of our energy to play with them.”
