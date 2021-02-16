MATTAPOISETT — After having lost a one-point decision to Old Rochester Regional High earlier this season, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team was confident of its chances to take home the South Coast Conference Tournament title from the Bulldogs.
However, the Old Rochester senior captain Meg Horan scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of her free throws, as ORR successfully defended its title with a 41-35 win over the Falcons on Tuesday.
“It was an even battle, a defensive struggle and we just ran out of steam,” D-R coach Chris Perron said.
The Falcons (10-3) owned a 16-15 halftime lead and were deadlocked with ORR at 23 points apiece after the third quarter. ORR’s Meg Broglioli shadowed D-R’s scoring leader and 1,000-point scorer Emily D’Ambrosio, limiting the Falcon guard to seven points.
Meg Reilly paced the Falcons with 10 points, while Ella Damon had nine. The Falcons hit on five 3-pointers, two by Reilly and a pair of second half treys from Damon.
The Falcons, who dropped an earlier 39-38 decision at ORR, had their three-game win streak snapped. D-R limited 10 of its 13 opponents this season to 40 points or less.
“We just couldn’t find the basket,” Perron said.
D-R scored just five first quarter points to fall behind 11-5. The Lakers hit on nine of 10 free throws in the contest, while the Falcons went 6-for-11
BOYS Apponequet 58, Dighton-Rehoboth 53
LAKEVILLE — The Falcons overcame a 33-23 halftime deficit and a 45-38 deficit after three quarters to take a 51-50 lead in the fourth quarter, but Lakers’ star Pat White scored seven of his 18 points in the final quarter to guide Apponequet to the South Coast Conference Tournament crown.
The Lakers went 5-for-7 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while the Falcons (9-3) did not have a foul shot.
The Falcons fueled their fourth quarter comeback behind T.J. D’Ambrosio (six points) and Ryan Ouellette (five), but were unable to finish off scoring chances within the final two minutes.
D’Ambrosio finished with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Ouellette had 12 points. Patrick Palazzi added 10 points and John Marcille nine.
