WAREHAM — Chris Perron and his Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball team achieved a rarity in its South Coast Conference crossover game at Wareham High Thursday.
The Falcons held the Vikings scoreless through the second half in taking home a 55-15 victory.
Ella Damon scored eight of her 12 points in the first half as D-R gained a 30-15 lead by intermission.
Lucy Latour scored 10 of her 19 points during the second half, dominating the lane.
Caroline Reed added eight points for D-R, one of eight Falcons to contribute points. D-R (7-5 overall, 6-1 in the SCC) has a SCC game Monday at Case.
BOYS Bishop Stang 49, Seekonk 46
DARTMOUTH — Outscored 14-5 at the free throw line, the Warriors fell in the non-league loss.
Bishop Stang went to the free throw line 30 times, while the Warriors were awarded 13 attempts.
Jason Andrews scored 14 points for Seekonk, which held a 23-21 halftime lead. Noah Beausoleil and Cam Culpan both added nine for the Warriors, who trailed 36-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Seekonk was unable to cut the gap to fewer than four points in the fourth quarter and had a potential game-tying 3-pointer go astray.
The Warriors (6-7) resume their SCC slate Monday at Apponequet.