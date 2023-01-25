CANTON — The Tri-County Regional High girls basketball team lost to Blue Hills Regional 51-35 on Wednesday night, falling to 5-8 on the season.
The Cougars were led by Gabby Dergham’s 14 points and 13 rebounds. Amy Freitas scored 13 points and Ava Gill added 12 boards.
Tri-County plays again on Friday, hosting South Shore Christian.
Durfee 45, Seekonk 22
DURFEE — Seekonk fell on the road in its second game in as many days.
Ally Dantas led the Warriors with six points. Seekonk (4-10) returns on Friday, hosting Wareham.
BOYS Blue Hills 64, Tri-County 54
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were led by Terrell Perreira and Keegan Walker, who combined for 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the home loss.
Tri-County, fell to (6-8) and next hosts Bristol County Agricultural on Wednesday.