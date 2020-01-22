FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High girls’ basketball team raced out to an early lead, fueled by senior small forward Abby DiFloures, who notched 16 points in the Cougars’ 37-19 Mayflower Athletic Conference win over Blue Hills Regional High Wednesday.
DiFloures also snagged 13 rebounds and 10 steals while senior point guard AJena Johnson had seven points, including a 3-pointer.
Tri-County led 9-6 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 21-9 at the half as sophomore Meghan O’Shaughnessy held Blue Hills’ top scorer to seven first-half points.
Tri-County (7-4, 2-0 MAC) visits Bristol-Plymouth Friday.
BOYS Blue Hills Reg. 44, Tri-County 38
CANTON — Sophomore forward Kayden Riley was the only scorer for Tri-County in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds, including five in the second half, as the Cougars dropped their Mayflower Athletic Conference game.
Blue Hills led 12-7 after the first quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 35-27 to start the fourth quarter before Tri-County drew within three points, but had to foul down the stretch.
Tri-County (5-7, 0-2 MAC) hosts Bristol-Plymouth on Friday.
