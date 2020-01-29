FRANKLIN — Abby DiFloures came up with eight of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Tri-County High girls basketball team pull to a 36-31 Mayflower League win over Diman Voke Regional High on Wednesday.
Tri-County (8-5, 3-1) held a three-point lead in the final minute when Cam Schweitzer, who had six of her eight points in the final quarter as well, broke away for a fastbreak layup to preserve the win.
DiFloures dominated the glass with 19 rebounds as Tri-County pulled down 49 total rebounds as a team. Also scoring in double figures was Amy Freitas, who finished with 11.
The Cougars host Norfolk Aggie Monday.
BOYS Diman Voke 68, Tri-County 41
FALL RIVER — The Cougars had a tough time matching up with their Mayflower League opponent who had a balanced offensive attack to run away with the victory after building a 38-22 lead at the half. Jordan Pina had nine points to lead Tri-County (7-8).
