ATTLEBORO — It would be hard not to consider the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team as one of the premier teams in the state this season, never mind in Division 1 South.
The Shamrocks are talented and unselfish, not to mention possessing a roster that is so deep that coach Amy Dolores can put a trio of freshmen on the floor and the Shamrocks wouldn’t miss a beat.
The unbeaten Shamrocks delivered an early knockout punch to New Bedford High on Monday, having 10 players contribute points in a 69-29 non-league blowout.
Bishop Feehan (5-0) flourished for 28 points in the first quarter on 12-for-21 shooting, not only with six players scoring, but with five hauling down two rebounds or more.
The Shamrocks extended their lead to 45-16 at halftime as man-to-man defensive pressure created the advantage, Bishop Feehan held the Whalers to merely seven shots and just two field goals in the second quarter while forcing eight turnovers.
“That’s been a big part of our emphasis, moving the ball, finding not just the open shot, but the better shot,” Dolores said. “The kids are really unselfish.”
Junior Camryn Fauria led the way with 15 points, scoring 11 in an explosive first quarter. Junior Olivia Olson added 12 points and had eight rebounds. The Shamrocks knocked down 27 shots from the floor, including six 3-pointers.
Lydia Mordarski (six points) grabbed six rebounds, Kyla Cunningham (six points) snared five rebounds, while the Shamrocks forced 23 turnovers.
Bishop Feehan limited the Whalers to just 16 points in the first 16 minutes of play and shackled New Bedford with one field goal (1-for-12 shooting) and two points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re moving the ball well, that’s what we’ve been working on and the kids have totally bought into it,” Dolores said.
The game was tied at 4-all after the first two minutes when Fauria nailed a pair of trifectas and set up Olson for a basket inside to create a 12-4 lead.
Samantha Reale and Fauria hit back-to-back 3-pointers, while four points in low from freshman Julia Webster built a 24-9 advantage.
Bishop Feehan outscored New Bedford 13-2 over the first five minutes of the second quarter with Makenzie Faherty hitting a 3-pointer, Mordarski scoring in low and hitting two free throws, then both Cunningham and Fauria converted offensive rebounds into baskets.
The Shamrocks lost Mordarski to a sprained right ankle two minutes into the second half, but never allowed the Whalers an opportunity to recover as the Shamrock lead never fell below 25 points.
The Shamrocks limited New Bedford to one field goal for the first six minutes of the third quarter and to merely 10 shots (just three made) too in that session. Both Olivia Franciscus and Olson scored four points in the quarter, while Webster (nine points, three rebounds), a freshman converted a three-point play as Bishop Feehan took a 31-point lead (58-27) into the fourth quarter.
“We’re trying to do all the little things right,” Dolores said.
The Shamrocks host Bishop Fenwick Saturday.
BOYS
Bishop Feehan 52, New Bedford 42
NEW BEDFORD — The Shamrocks limited the Whalers to 16 points over the first 16 minutes of the non-league game to take home the victory.
Senior Yden Boucicaut scored eight of his 22 points in a game-changing second quarter for the Shamrocks (5-1), while senior captain Charlie Olson netted a career-high 18 points.
Bishop Feehan out-scored the Whalers 14-4 in the second quarter to gain a 30-16 lead by intermission. Olson helped put the Shamrocks in front with eight first quarter points and then kept the Whalers at bay with eight fourth quarter points.
Feehan hit on just one 3-pointer and missed six free throws, but had seven players score. In a revision to the schedule, Bishop Feehan will host Archbishop Williams Wednesday.
