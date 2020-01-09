ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan boys’ basketball team used a key 18-10 third-quarter surge to break a halftime tie and held off Walpole, 59-49 in a non-league contest Thursday.
Junior guard Yden Boucicaut poured in 20 points and dished out four assists, while teammate Billy Oram chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Shamrocks, who improved to 7-1. Michael Hutchins contributed 10 points.
After taking an 11-6 first-quarter lead, Bishop Feehan saw the Rebels tie the game at 23 at halftime.
After taking a 41-33 lead at the third-quarter mark, Boucicaut and Oram combined for 13 of the team’s 18 fourth-quarter points to help the Shamrocks hold on for the victory.
Bishop Feehan improved to 11-6 overall and will play another non-league contest Sunday at St. John’s in Shrewsbury.
Tri-County 56, Norfolk Agr. 27
FRANKLIN — Junior captain Logan Maynard collected 14 points and four steals and sophomore Kayden Riley added eight rebounds and three assists as the Tri-County boys’ basketball team earned a wire-to-wire victory over Norfolk Agricultural in a non-league game on Thursday.
The Cougars jumped out to a 34-12 halftime lead and were never challenged thereafter. Tri-County (4-4) is off until Monday when it visits Old Colony.
GIRLS Norfolk Agr. 32, Tri-County 26
WALPOLE — Norfolk Agricultural took an early lead and refused to surrender it in upending the Cougars in the non-league contest.
Norfolk went up by 10 in the third quarter, and though the Cougars chipped the deficit down to four by the end of the third, Tri-County was never able to catch up.
Junior center Cam Schweitzer had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars, while senior Abby DiFloures added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Tri-County (3-3) gets right back to action Friday with a home contest against Bethany Christian Academy.
