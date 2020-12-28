ATTLEBORO --Adam Drummond scored five points while Billy Oram and Mike Hutchins each had four points in an 18-point third quarter for the Bishop Feehan High boys' basketball team, erasing a 33-27 halftime deficit as the Shamrocks edged Arlington Catholic, 61-57, for their first Catholic Central League win on Monday
A free throw by senior guard Yden Boucicaut with 18 seconds left gave Feehan its four-point margin. After allowing 23 first quarter points, the Shamrocks limited Arlington Catholic to 34 points over the final 24 minutes.
Drummond nailed four 3-point field goals and totaled 17 points as eight players scored for Bishop Feehan, with five collecting seven points or more. Boucicaut finished with 13 points and Oram 10.
The Shamrocks rebounded from a 73-69 Catholic Central League loss to Archbishop Williams over the Weekend.
Two turnovers and a missed shot over the final 90 seconds prevented the Shamrocks from tying the score after Feehan had trailed 37-35 at the half before taking a 47-41 lead in the third quarter.
Boucicaut scored 26 points in his season debut. Drummond and Hutchins each added 11 points.
The Shamrocks (1-1) host Austin Prep Wednesday.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 63, Arlington Catholic 39
ARLINGTON -- Playing the second of three straight road games to begin the season, the Shamrocks found their shooting range early against Arlington Catholic as Lydia Mordarski, Kenzie Fahey and Kyla Cunningham all hit trifectas as Bishop Feehan took a 15-5 lead into the second quarter.
Bishop Feehan owned a 33-14 lead by intermission.
Mordarski totaled 15 points and Cunningham 11 as all nine Shamrocks scored. Sophomore Sam Reale delivered a career-high 10 points in her second game.
The Shamrocks return to the road Wednesday at Austin Prep.
