ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team surrendered 73 points at Archbishop Williams High in the first meeting of their Catholic Central League series and lost.
On Wednesday, the Shamrocks cut Archbishop Williams’ offensive output by 24 points and scored a 60-49 victory.
Yden Boucicaut and Mike Hutchins each notched 11 points and Billy Oram added eight for the Shamrocks (5-1) who faced a 27-24 halftime deficit, but rebounded for a 19-point third quarter to take a 43-40 lead into the final eight minutes. Bishop Feehan led the rest of the way with Adam Drummond knocking down a key 3-pointer.
In the third quarter, Hutchins hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in that period, while Rob Ponbriant added five points. Bishop Feehan had a road game Saturday afternoon at 3 at Bishop Fenwick.
GIRLS North Attleboro 63, Stoughton 19
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Good defense led to points on offense as the Rocketeers notched their first victory of the Hockomock League season.
North Attleboro (1-1) gained a 23-2 lead after eight minutes of play and held a 38-9 advantage by halftime.
The Rocketeers’ full-court defensive pressure resulted in a slow of Stoughton miscues and transition baskets for North. Amanda Kaiser scored 11 of her 19 points in that opening session, while Summer Doherty scored six of her 11 points.
Nine Rocketeers contributed points, North hitting on six 3-point shots, three by Kaiser. The Rocketeers have a rematch Thursday at Stoughton.
