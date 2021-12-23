ATTLEBORO — It was a first-round knockout of the North Attleboro High girls’ basketball team by Bishop Feehan High Thursday in a non-league game at McIntyre Gymnasium.
The Shamrocks had seven players contribute points in a first quarter surge en route to a 68-21 conquest of the Rocketeers.
Freshman guard Charlotte Adams-Lopez scored 19 points for Bishop Feehan while senior captain Cam Fauria added 10 points. Eleven players scored for the 4-0 Shamrocks, who also hit six 3-point field goals.
Bishop Feehan owned a 35-2 lead after the first quarter, its full-court pressure defense forcing one Big Red miscue after another and the Shamrocks turning them into a string of transition baskets.
“The defense really came out and set the tone, they were intense,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “It’s a big rivalry game too and the kids want to win.”
Bishop Feehan returns to action Tuesday at Attleboro High with a 4 p.m. tapoff. North (1-3) is off until a Jan. 7 game with Foxboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 53, Seekonk 47
REHOBOTH — The Falcons overcame an 11-point first-half deficit, nailing a trio of 3-point shots over the final four minutes of the second quarter and then holding off arch-rival Seekonk in the meeting of South Coast Conference members.
D-R (2-2) and Seekonk (3-2) were deadlocked at 39-all at the end of the third quarter, with the Falcons limiting the Warriors to nine third quarter points.
Over the final eight minutes, senior guard Bri Malaguti scored eight of her Falcon-best 18 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to put D-R in front.
Senior captain and forward Caroline Reed added 11 points and junior guard Morgan Corey scored seven of her eight points in the first half.
Junior guard Ally Dantas produced 19 points for Seekonk, 13 during the first half, while senior guard Kate Leinson had 12 points.
The Falcons’ defense shut down Dantas and Leinson during the second half, limiting Dantas to one second-half 3-pointer (after hitting three in the first half), while Leinson was held to one field goal and three points.
D-R cashed in on 10 of 13 free throws, including a 4-for-5 mark in the fourth quarter.
Seekonk led the entire first half with a 30-29 lead at intermission.
Dantas (seven points) and sophomore forward Emily Leonard (six points, three rebounds) set the tone for the Warriors, who hit on eight of 12 shots from the floor. Both Dantas and Leinson had bookend 3-pointers in the session, while the Seekonk defense limited D-R to one basket over the first six minutes and to 4-for-14 shooting in the quarter.
Seekonk drilled four second quarter 3-pointers, Dantas and Leinson each having two. Leinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 27-16 Warriors’ lead with 5:48 left until halftime.
D-R battled back the final four minutes. Malaguti scored off of a Seekonk turnover and then drained a 3-pointer.
D-R scored the final eight points of the first half. Eliana Raposa scored off of a Seekonk turnover for D-R, Caraline Corvi drilled a 3-pointer from the leftside and Corey added another trey from the right.
D-R visits Dartmouth Tuesday, while Seekonk hosts Case.
BOYS Mansfield 86, Cranston West 38
MANSFIELD — Chris Hill scored 21 points for Mansfield (3-0), which staked a 31-8 lead after the first quarter and held a 56-14 halftime lead.
Trevor Foley added 15 points and Matt Hyland 10 for the Hornets, who hit just five 3-pointers in the contest.
Seven Hornets scored in the first quarter with Hill having nine and Foley six. Mansfield is off until a Dec. 29 game with North Attleboro.
Bay Path Reg. 73, Tri-County 31
FRANKLIN — Sophomore Keegan Walker totaled 11 points and blocked four shots as Tri-County (1-3) suffered a non-league loss.
