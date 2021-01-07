FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team swept its Davenport Division season series with the Eagles, routing Sharon High for the second time in three days, 75-14, on Thursday.
Foxboro (2-0) led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter and 32-3 at halftime.
Katelyn Mollica scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter for the Warriors and then 10 more in the third quarter. Ashlyn Servais added 10 points, Erin Foley eight and Andrea Slattery seven.
The Warriors are slated for a visit to Oliver Ames Tuesday.
BOYS Sharon 68, Foxboro 49
SHARON — The Eagles hit 11 3-point field goals, including five during the pivotal second quarter, to roll over the Warriors.
Sharon outscored Foxboro 23-10 in the second quarter and gained a 39-21 lead at the half. The Warriors (0-2) rallied for 18 third quarter points, but were unable to close the gap to single digits.
Alex Penders scored 16 points and Dylan Gordon 14 for Foxboro, which hosts Oliver Ames Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.