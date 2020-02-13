WALPOLE — The Davenport Division champion Foxboro High girls’ basketball team of the Hockomock League overcame a 10-point first half deficit and held off Walpole 59-52 Thursday in a non-league game. The Warriors (16-2) have now notched seven straight wins.
Katelyn Mollica netted 25 points for the Warriors, hitting four 3-point field goals. Lizzy Davis added 11 points and Shakirah Ketant 10.
The Warriors play their third game in four nights Friday, returning to their home hardwood to host North Attleboro, the Rocketeers being one win shy of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
Franklin 64, Attleboro 26
FRANKLIN — Nyah Thomas was the only scorer in double figures for the Bombardiers with 10 points as the Panthers led from nearly start to finish in the Hockomock League rout.
The loss leaves Attleboro at 9-11 overall (9-10 for tourney seeding) still one win shy of qualifying for the postseason heading into its regular season finale next Wednesday at North Attleboro at 1 p.m.
BOYS Milton 54, Bishop Feehan 37
MILTON — The Shamrocks were able to net just 16 points during the first 16 minutes of play against Milton’s stringent man-to-man defense and bowed in the non-league game.
Milton gained a 34-16 lead by halftime and the Shamrocks were never able to close the gap to single digits. Yden Boucicaut scored 16 points for Bishop Feehan (12-6), while Billy Oram added nine.
The Shamrocks have a 5 p.m. tipoff at home Monday against Canton.
