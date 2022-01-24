NORTH ATTLEBORO — Coach Lisa Downs hopes that her Foxboro High girls’ basketball team is trending for an upswing.
The Warriors used a 19-point second quarter to take control of their Hockomock League game against North Attleboro High Tuesday night, leaving the Ken Pickering Gymnasium with a 57-36 victory.
Hannah Blake (15 points), Erin Foley (12) and Cam Collins (11) paced Foxboro (5-4), which entered the game having lost three of four contests.
“It was a tough road last week,” Downs said of previous losses to Hockomock powers Franklin and Oliver Ames. “We learned some things that we need to work on.
Foxboro held just a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but gained a 29-20 edge by halftime as freshmen Ava Hill and Kailee Sullivan each scored six points. The Warriors then limited North Attleboro (3-7) to six third quarter points and continued to add to the lead with Foley scoring eight fourth quarter points, hitting two 3-pointers.
“We fought hard, but we struggle with scoring,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said.
Summer Doherty scored 14 points and Ava McKeon 11 for the Rocketeers, who visit Taunton Tuesday. Foxboro play Tuesday at Milford.
Whittier Tech 60, Tri-County 35
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were right with Whittier Tech through the first half, trailing 27-22 at the break, but then suffered a sluggish third quarter offensively in losing the non-league game. Gabby Dirgham scored 12 of her 16 points during the first half for the Cougars (2-5), who have a Mayflower League game Tuesday at home against Blue Hills Regional.
BOYS Foxboro 62, North Attleboro 55
FOXBORO — The Warriors won the the first of three games this week, trumping the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League contest.
Tied at 51-all at the end of regulation, Foxboro’s Alex Penders scored four points, Sam Golub hit a 3-pointer and Dylan Gordon scored three points to put the Warriors in charge.
North’s Gavin Wells set up Brody Roseberg for the game-tying basket at the end of regulation time. Casey Poirier scored 13 of his 20 points during the second half for North (2-7), hitting two of the Rocketeers’ five 3-pointers during the third quarter. Givany Carney added 11 points.
“We made it hard on ourselves,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of the Warriors missing 12 free throws, shooting just 4-for-8 in the extra session.
Foxboro (3-5) held a 30-19 halftime lead and took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had some breakdowns and were playing from behind for most of the game,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said.
Foxboro hosts Milford Tuesday while North Attleboro will host once-beaten, Kelley-Rex Division-leading Taunton.