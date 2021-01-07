FOXBORO — The defending MIAA Division 2 South Sectioal champion Warriors of Foxboro High swept the Davenport Division season series with the Eagles, routing Sharon High for the second time in three days.
Foxboro (2-0) created a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 32-3 lead at intermission.
Ten of the 11 players who participated in the game for Foxboro scored points. Katelyn Mollica scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter for the Warriors and then added 10 more in the third quarter. Ashlyn Servais added 10 points, Erin Foley eight and Andrea Slattery seven. The Warriors are slated for a visit to Oliver Ames Tuesday.
BOYS
Sharon 68, Foxboro 49
SHARON — The Sharon High girls' basketball team hit 11 3-point field goals in its Hockomock League Davenport Division game against Foxboro High Thursday, including five during the pivotal second quarter, to roll to a 68-49 win over the Warriors.
Sharon out-scored Foxboro 23-10 in that second quarter and gained a 39-21 lead at the half. The Warriors (0-2) rallied for 18 third quarter points, but were unable to close the gap to single digits.
Alex Penders scored 16 points and Dylan Gordon 14 for Foxboro. The Warriors are slated to host Oliver Ames Tuesday.
