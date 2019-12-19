FOXBORO — Don’t look at the scoreboard or worry about scoring points — just be concerned about the player that you are defending.
It’s a simple, but successful, formula for success in any basketball arena and the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team does that very well.
For the second successive outing the Warriors have limited opponents to under 40 points, the latest being a 72-36 conquest of Taunton High Thursday in a meeting of Hockomock League rivals.
“That’s our goal, not to keep glancing on the scoreboard, just focus on our defense,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said.
How good was Foxboro’s man-to-man defense? Taunton shot just 2-for-10 from the floor in the first quarter and committed seven turnovers, resulting in the Warriors taking a 14-6 lead at the end of the quarter.
Foxboro’s defensive pressure continued through the second eight-minute session with Taunton limited to one field goal for the first six minutes and committing eight more turnovers as the Warriors rolled to a 41-14 halftime advantage.
“They’re just disciplined, she (Downs) does a really great job with developing her program,” former King Philip High mentor and current Tigers’ coach Amy Siggens said of the Warriors. “It goes beyond her into the younger years (youth programs). She’s done a really great job around Foxboro.”
The Tigers were limited to one field goal for the first six minutes of the third quarter as well, facing a 60-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
“This is step one,” Siggens said of bringing the Tiger program back to respectability. “We have a bunch of bad habits to break, but they’re willing to take that chance with me. So we fight, we take the highs together and the lows together.”
Nine players etched points next to their names in the Foxboro scorebook with junior guard Katelyn Mollica totaling 22 points, hitting eight shots from the floor, four of which were 3-pointers.
Despite shooting 5-for-18 from the floor in the first quarter, the balance that Foxboro brought to the floor cultivated its second win of the season. Six players scored points in the first quarter, the Warriors overcoming their lone deficit (at 3-2) with a spree of 12 straight points with Mollica hitting a trifecta off of an Abby Hassman steal.
That trend continued in the second quarter as Sharirah Ketant (14 points, nine rebounds), Liz Davis (nine points, five rebounds) and Mollica each scored seven points.
Foxboro reeled off 14 straight points in one four-minute stretch with Mollica hitting a 3-pointer, Ketant setting up two baskets and converting an offensive rebound into another — the Warriors connecting on 11 of 15 field goal attempts.
Foxboro ran off 15 straight points in the third quarter with Yara Fawaz and Mollica hitting back-to-back trifectas, six Warriors once again contributing points.
“Defense is going to win you games,” Downs added. “Some nights the shots won’t be on and Mollica won’t be shooting lights out — defense is what we have to fall back on. That’s what I ask them to challenge themselves every day (in practice). They’re responsible for one man.”
Foxboro next plays at home Dec. 28 against Concord-Carlisle.
BOYS Taunton 58, Foxboro 52
TAUNTON — The Foxboro boys finally made their season debut, but could never quite catch up to the Tigers and dropped their Hockomock League battle.
Taunton held a 29-24 lead at halftime and took a 41-35 lead into the fourth quarter, where Foxboro was unable to shave the gap to fewer than three points.
“It’s been a long wait and it showed,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of the Warriors having their season opener with Mansfield postponed due to the Hornets’ participation in the Super Bowl, and then an ice storm postponing Tuesday’s game with Canton.
Foxboro hit seven 3-point field goals in the game, with Will Morrison (12 points) making four. Brandon Borde added 11 points and Kevin Gallagher hit two 3-pointers.
The Tigers had four players score in double figures and shot 13-for-18 at the free throw line. Foxboro was 7-for-13 at the stripe.
The Warriors resume action Monday with a non-league game at Bishop Feehan.
