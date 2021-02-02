FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls’ basketball team had to work all 32 minutes of its Hockomock League game with Canton High Tuesday before taking a 52-41 victory.
Senior guard Katelyn Mollica scored 15 points for the Warriors (7-2), while Erin Foley and Jordyn Collins each had 11 points.
Foxboro owned a 22-19 lead at halftime and trailed just once in the second half — by a point in the third quarter.
The Warriors dashed the Bulldogs’ upset plans with a 17-point fourth quarter.
“They mixed up their defenses and when they went to a 3-2 zone, it threw us off,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said.
Some tenacious defensive work and steals by Cam Collins sparked Foxboro, which has a rematch at Canton Thursday. Mollica scored five fourth quarter points, and the Warriors went 4-for-4 from the free throw line to hold on.
Franklin 65, Attleboro 27
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers were held scoreless in the first quarter and bowled to unbeaten Franklin (9-0), which hit 11 second half 3-pointer, including eight in the third quarter.
The Bombardiers (5-2) faced an 11-0 deficit after one quarter and a 23-6 hole at halftime. Emma Reilly and Narissa Smith each scored eight points for the Bombardiers who host Franklin Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Apponequet 21
REHOBOTH — Senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio scored 11 of her 19 points in the second quarter, hitting a trio of 3-point field goals as D-R completed the regular season portion of their South Coast Conference slate.
D-R (7-2) will move into the SCC Tournament as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
The Falcons scored just eight first quarter points, but held a six-point lead and then extended the margin to 30-3 by intermission. Ella Damon added 10 points for the Falcons, who hit on five 3-point field goals.
Seekonk 53, Wareham 28
WAREHAM — The Warriors notched their seventh victory of the season and will be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed Tuesday in the South Coast Conference tourney.
Lauren Tortolani scored 13 points, Alli Dantas 12 and Maggie McKitchen 11 for the Warriors, who led 27-11 at halftime.
The Warriors scored 18 second quarter points to take control with McKitchen scoring five points and Tortolani four. Both Kate Leinson and Dantas hit two of six 3-point shots by Seekonk.
BOYS Seekonk 58, Wareham 56
SEEKONK — The Warriors took a 50-35 lead into the fourth quarter and held on for the South Coast Conference win. Seekonk will be a No. 5 seed for the SCC Tournament.
Kyle Blanchard scored 12 of his 20 points for the Warriors (5-4) in the first half where Seekonk led 34-25. Nathan Clarke added 12 points and Jacob Barreira 10.
Seekonk scored just eight fourth quarter points and missed on 11 of 17 free throws. Wareham hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Apponequet 58, Dighton-Rehoboth 42
LAKEVILLE — The Falcons faced a seven-point deficit after three quarters, but could get no closer, scoring only four points in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Ouellette scored 14 points for D-R (7-2).
