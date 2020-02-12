FRANKLIN — Tri-County High freshman Amy Freitas drew a foul with 0.2 seconds left to play and knocked down the first of two free throws to give the Cougars’ girls basketball team a 45-44 Mayflower League win over Bristol-Plymouth Regional on Wednesday.
Abby DiFloures led Tri-County with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Cam Schweitzer added nine points and took in 17 rebounds, while Jenna Johnson and Freitas each had seven points.
Tri-County (11-6) held a 25-18 halftime lead, but B-P rallied to take a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
“My team really dug deep,” Tri-County coach Julie Cafferty said. “After a rough third quarter they didn’t give up and stayed focus to get the job done.”
With 14 seconds remaining and the scored deadlocked, B-P wasted a possession as a result of a traveling violation to give the ball back to the Cougars with 1.5 seconds left. After a Cougar timeout, Freitas was fouled taking the inbounds pass. Tri-County travels to Diman Voke Friday.
BOYS Tri-County 58, Bristol-Plymouth 39
TAUNTON — The Cougars went on a 22-point fourth quarter surge to keep their postseason hopes alive. Tri-County (9-10) needs to avenge an early-season loss to Diman Voke on Friday at home in order to qualify.
Kolbie Blakely (13 points, three 3-pointers) and Tyler Saunders (10 points, two treys) paced Tri-County, which held a 26-25 halftime lead and a 36-35 edge entering the fourth quarter. The Cougars limited the Craftsmen to four points over the final eight minutes.
