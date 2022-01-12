MILFORD — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team notched its second 10-point victory of the season Wednesday, taking home a 53-43 victory from Milford High in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Senior center Meg Gordon scored 15 of her 21 points during the first half as the Bombardiers gained a 32-14 advantage by halftime. Eight Bombardiers scored with four 3-point field goals while Kayla Goldrick added 14 points.
The Bombardiers scored 16 points in each of the first two quarters and extended man-to-man pressure defense to force Milford miscues. The Bombardiers (5-3) play Friday at home against Taunton.
West Bridgewater 51, Seekonk 40
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Warriors owned a 24-19 halftime lead and were deadlocked at 31 points apiece entering the fourth quarter of the non-league game before falling.
West Bridgewater guard Sophia Florio scored 14 of her 23 points during the second half and the Wildcats hit six 3-pointers.
Ally Dantas scored 15 points and Bria Dunphy nine for Seekonk (3-5), which returns to South Coast Conference action Friday at Old Rochester Regional.
Bay Path Reg. 48, Tri-County 25
FRANKLIN — The Cougars only seven first half points in the non-league defeat. Bay Path took a 19-7 halftime lead. Meg O’Shaughnessy scored eight points and Amy Freitas six for Tri-County (2-4), which is off until a game Tuesday at Southeastern Regional.
BOYS Seekonk 50, West Bridgewater 38
SEEKONK — Jason Andrews scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half to guide the Warriors to the non-league win. Seekonk faced a 25-23 halftime deficit, but limited the Wildcats to just 13 points through the final 16 minutes.
Jaden Arruda scored seven of his 10 points during the second half for Seekonk, which took a 37-32 lead into the fourth quarter. Isaiah Leonard added seven points.
Seekonk took advantage of West Bridgewater missing 15 free throws.
The Warriors (5-3) will host Old Rochester Regional Friday for its next South Coast Conference game.
