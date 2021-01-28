FRANKLIN — The Mansfield High boys’ basketball team not only came away with easy baskets off its transition game, but also took away the 3-point shots of Franklin High as well en route to a 51-44 Hockomock League road win Thursday.
Matt Boen scored 16 points for the Hornets (7-0), who limited Franklin to four points over the first eight minutes in taking a 21-14 halftime lead.
“It was a struggle, but we played good defense,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said.
The Hornets never allowed their lead to shrink to fewer than six points in the second half. Franklin, meanwhile, hit on just five of 24 3-point shots.
Jack Colby scored 11 points and took in nine rebounds for the T.J. Guy-less (calf) Hornets, while Matt Hyland had nine points. Brendan Foley fetched 10 rebounds.
The Hornets struggled as well from behind the 3-point line, making just two of 23 attempts, but Mansfield was able to cash in on the Panthers aggression on defense, converting 21 of 35 free throw chances.
Mansfield hosts Milford Tuesday.
GIRLS Franklin 63, Mansfield 47
MANSFIELD — The Panthers went on a 15-3 surge in the first quarter to bury Mansfield for their 31st consecutive Hockomock League win.
Olivia Quinn netted 20 for the Panthers, who held a 34-11 halftime lead.
Ashley Santos (14) and Kayla Vine (11) paced the Hornets (4-4). Abby Wager added nine points for Mansfield which meets Milford Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.