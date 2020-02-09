MANSFIELD -- No doubt about it, the Mansfield High girls' basketball team was the better of the two Hockomock League members assembled on the floor of the James Albertini Gymnasium Sunday.
And best of all, the Hornets kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a start-to-finish 60-41 victory over North Attleboro, denying the Rocketeers an MIAA Tournament berth for another day.
The Hornets (7-11) scored the final eight points of the first half to gain a 28-15 advantage by intermission, then connected on seven of 10 shots from the floor in the third quarter, reeling off 12 straight points in one stretch, to balloon their advantage up to 29 points (51-22).
Eleven Hornets contributed points, with freshman Abby Wager hitting two 3-pointers and finishing with 12 points. Ashley Santos hit three 3-pointers for nine points, while Sarah Dooling also had nine points, converting seven of eight chances at the free-throw line.
"We've been better offensively than I thought this year with our youth, but we've really struggled to get (defensive) stops," Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said, as the Hornets yielded 30 first-quarter points and 71 overall to North in their first meeting of the season, a 13-point lead.
The Hornets employed a box-and-one defense on North sharpshooter Amanda Kaiser, limiting her to two baskets over the first three quarters and not allowing her to hit a 3-pointer (two back-to-back) until the fourth quarter.
North shot just 3-for-15 during the first quarter, went for five minutes without a field goal midway through the first half, and were scoreless for the final four minutes of the second quarter (shooting 2-for-12 in the session).
Then North shot just 2-for-14 during the third quarter, committing a half-dozen turnovers, while being scoreless from the floor over the final six minutes.
"We couldn't put it in the basket," North coach Nikki Lima-Correira said. "We knew that teams would come at us in a box-and-one, so we put in new plays to get her (Kaiser) open. When you play mediocre, that's what you get. Beating teams the second time around (Canton on Tuesday) is not going to be easy."
The Hornets suffered through nine first-quarter turnovers and 4-for-15 shooting in the first half. But four free throws by Dooling over the final two minutes of the first half and a drive to the basket by Wager gave Mansfield the lead after 16 minutes.
During a spree of 12 straight third-quarter points, Dooling and Wager both hit 14-foot jumpers, while Rebecca Hottleman scored in the lane and Santos finished off the flurry with a 3-pointer.
North scored nearly as many points in the fourth quarter (19) as it had (22) through 24 minutes of play. Regan Fein, Eliza Dion and Kaiser all finished with 10 points for the Big Red (9-8).
"The key was our other four kids play good zone defense against their four kids," Redding added. "We had a shaky first quarter, but we survived it and settled down against the press. If they're (North) on fire and hitting shots, they're tough to defend. We contested shots -- playing OA and Franklin back-to-back makes you get better." Mansfield (7-11) meets King Philip Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 60, Seekonk 54
REHOBOTH -- The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth qualified for the MIAA Tournament by holding off archrival Seekonk in a nail-biter of a South Coast Conference game.
Senior center-forward Meg Reed (22 points, 11 rebounds) and junior guard Emily D'Ambrosio (21 points) delivered key plays time and again for D-R (10-7), which led for all but a 3-2 gap at the outset of the game, and a 48-47 margin when the Warriors' freshman center, Maggie McKitchen, scored in low with 5:25 remaining to be played.
"We had great leadership," Chris Perron, the D-R coach said of his dynamic duo. "That was a really good basketball game. You can throw out the records. They (Seekonk) shoot the ball well, you have to cover distances that you don't normally cover," as evidenced by Seekonk hitting 10 3-pointers in the contest.
Sophomore Kate Leinson (17 points with five 3-pointers) nailed a trio of trifectas during the third quarter to resurrect Seekonk from a 34-26 halftime deficit.
Then facing only its second deficit, D-R responded over the final five minutes of the game. Reed converted an offensive rebound to regain the lead for the Falcons, hit a free throw and then scored in low again off of a D'Ambrosio feed. And with Ella Damon scoring on a fast break off of another D'Ambrosio pass, D-R owned a 54-48 lead with 3:36 to go.
Seekonk would simply not surrender, as Leinson gunned in two more 3-pointers, the second of which made it a two-point game (56-54) with 39 ticks on the clock.
But, D'Ambrosio, who played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls, drove to the basket with 24 seconds left, and Reed hit two more free throws (the Falcons hit on 15 of 21 chances) with nine seconds left.
D'Ambrosio converted a steal and an offensive rebound for four of her six first-quarter points, as D-R limited Seekonk to just one field goal over the final four minutes of the session. Then the Falcons held Seekonk without a field goal for the first four minutes of the second quarter, while Reed scored four points and D'Ambrosio hit a trifecta for a 25-15 lead.
"We're playing well, but we had no answers for the big kid (Reed)," Bill Paulo, the Seekonk coach said.
Seekonk (9-8) needs one win in order to advance into the MIAA Tournament, with its next chance being Tuesday against Case. The Falcons meanwhile visit Old Rochester.
BOYS
Stoughton 59, Foxboro 49
STOUGHTON -- The power went out on the Foxboro Warriors during the fourth quarter of their Hockomock League game at Stoughton. Foxboro owned one-point leads at intermission (24-23) and entering the fourth quarter (37-36), but yielded 23 points to the Black Knights over the final eight minutes.
Stoughton fetched eight offensive rebounds during its fourth-quarter surge to turn the tables on Foxboro (9-8), which is still in line for an MIAA Tournament berth.
Donald Rogers scored 10 of his 14 points during the first half to put the Warriors in front, while Brandon Borde tallied 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to try to keep Foxboro close. The Warriors need two wins out of their final five games in order to advance into postseason play, the first of which is at home Tuesday against Sharon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.