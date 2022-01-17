BOSTON — Mike Loughnane put an end to the unbeaten status of the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
The Boston College High senior guard poured in 41 points, drilling six 3-point field goals as the Eagles scored a decisive 87-65 victory in the non-league game Monday.
The Hornets (7-1) allowed BC High to hit on 32 of 56 field goal attempts, including a 10-for-17 accuracy rate from beyond the 3-point line. Loughnane hit on eight of 12 shots from the floor and all five of his free throw attempts.
Matt Hyland scored 20 points and took in 11 reebounds for Mansfield, one of four double figure scorers. The Hornets hit on just under 50 percent (22-for-50) of its field goal tries.
Dante James and Jack Lasbury-Casey each had 12 points, while Chris Hill had 10.
Mansfield led 19-18 after the first quarter, but BC High then followed Loughnane’s lead (23 first-half points) in scoring 22 second quarter points on 9-for-18 shooting.
BC High held a 40-30 lead at the half, but Mansfield closed the gap to six within the first four minutes of the second half. The Eagles eventually took a 63-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mansfield is home Tuesday for a Hockomock League game against Sharon.
Foxboro 70, Abington 65
ABINGTON — Dylan Gordon notched eight of his 27 points during the fourth quarter as Foxboro posted a season-high scoring output.
Foxboro (2-3) led 33-25 at halftime after Gordon scored 15 of his points over the first 16 minutes. Five Warriors scored in their 20-point fourth quarter.
The Warriors took a 50-44 lead into the fourth quarter and never saw the Green Wave close to fewer than five points.
”We’re on the upswing,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said.
Alex Penders added 18 points, Sam Golub eight points, including two of Foxboro’s eight 3-pointers in the game, and Cam Barreira also hit two trifectas.
The Warriors next play Tuesday at Franklin.