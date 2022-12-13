ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High boys basketball team made its season debut by spoiling Attleboro High’s home opener on Tuesday night, winning 62-33.
The win for the Hornets came off strong defense and good transition offense, led by Chris Hill’s game-high 21 points.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively,” Hornets coach Michael Vaughan said. “Our length is going to both people and it definitely did today. We could have done a little better job rebounding ... Night No. 1, I couldn’t be happier with the result and how we played and the way the kids responded.”
Both sides opened strong and with energy, trading baskets through the early stages. Mansfield led, but didn’t hold a lead of more than four points until right before the half when free throws from Brandon Jackman and a score from Eddie McCoy made it a 29-21 game. Entering the half, the Bombardiers were still within striking distance at 29-23.
“The early energy was great,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “They wore us down on the defensive end and then we’re not making shots. Matching them early was good, but in order to compete at that level, you’ve got to do it for 32 minutes. We weren’t ready for that.”
The Bombardiers went on to struggle in the second half, and were unable to close the deficit to within less than 10 through the third quarter as both sides traded baskets. Eventually, the high-tempo and free-flowing Mansfield attack wore down the Bombardiers and resulted in a 19-0 run where the Hornets put the game away.
Attleboro nearly didn’t score a point in the fourth quarter until a basket from underneath by Connor Houle avoided the shutout frame with 12 seconds left in regulation.
Leading Attleboro was Hayden Crowley with nine points, all from 3-point scores. Michael Beverly and Neo Franco each had six points.
With it being the first game for Attleboro, and a number of players seeing floor time, Houle said it’s all in the details when it come to how they’re going to bounce back from a tough loss at home.
“The big thing is the details,” Houle said. “The second half, it was a layup drill for them. Even when we scored, two passes later they’re getting a layup. Self reflect watching the film is going to be important. It’s (the first game), this is a good group. They’ll learn from the game. I feel confident they’ll bounce back.”
The Hornets’s Trevor Foley had 16 points and JT Veiking added 12. Vaughan said that the team’s dynamic offense can get better, and with multiple different types of scorers on the floor he’s happy with how the guys did on the attacking end with only three 3-point scores.
“We tried to get out in transition because we have guys like Trevor that can get out in front,” Vaughan said. “If we can go inside out and move the ball and have more consistent back-cutting. We’ll be good. I’m happy with how we played.”
