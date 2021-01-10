WRENTHAM – The Mansfield High boys' basketball team amassed 51 points in the first half and allowed only 19 points in the first quarter as the Hornets presented head coach Mike Vaughan with his 300th career win in an 89-59 Hockomock League romp over King Philip Regional High Sunday.
Senior guard Matt Boen scored 23 of his 30 points by halftime as the Hornets built a 51-19 advantage and rolled to their second victory of the week over the Warriors. Dan Clancy tallied 18 points for KP.
Boen hit on three of the Hornets’ 10 3-point shots in the game. Senior forward T.J. Guy added 20 points, also hitting three trifectas. Jack Colby totaled 10 points, one of nine Hornets to enter into the scoring column.
The Hornets are slated to play Taunton Tuesday, but the game will likely be postponed as Tigers will only emerge from COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. KP is set to visit Franklin Thursday.
GIRLS
King Philip 58, Mansfield 51
WRENTHAM – Senior Courtney Keswick scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half while senior Emma Glaser scored seven of her nine points in powering King Philip to a dominating first half in the Hockomock League victory.
King Philip (1-1) built a 32-19 lead by halftime and built a 19-point margin at one point in the third quarter. The Warriors hit on 10 3-pointers with Keswick hitting four and sophomore Jackie Bonner a pair in finishing with 12 points. Eight Warriors scored.
Kayla Vine and Sarah Dooling scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hornets (1-1), each chipping in six points in a 16-point fourth quarter by Mansfield.
King Philip meets Franklin Tuesday, while the Hornets’ series with Taunton has been postponed.
Norton 60, Dover-Sherborn 47
SHERBORN – Freshman Emma Cochrane made an impressive varsity and Tri-Valley League debut in the season-opening win.
Cochrane scored 19 points while senior Hannah Sheldon totaled 14 points. The Lancers hit on five 3-pointers and 11 free throws.
Mikayler Patch added nine points and Kate Andy eight for the Lancers, who held a 26-20 lead at halftime. The Lancers scored 14 points in the third quarter with Sheldon scoring 11 points in the session to give Norton a 45-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. Norton hosts Bellingham Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.