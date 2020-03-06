TAUNTON — The Hornets of Mansfield High took the Brockton High Boxers to basketball school on the court at Taunton High Friday night.
Knocking down seven 3-point field goals in the second quarter with senior forward Sam Stevens accounting for four of those and scoring 14 points over that eight-minute span, Mansfield captured the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title with a convincing 78-65 victory over Brockton.
Stevens totaled 29 points, hitting five 3-pointers overall, collecting nine rebounds and dishing out three assists as the Hornets humbled No. 2 seed Brockton.
Junior guard Matt Boen hit a quartet of trifectas en route to scoring 19 points, fetched eight rebounds and dished out a half-dozen assists as the Hornets placed an exclamation mark on its execution at both ends of the floor in the first half.
After brief deficits of four and three points in the first three minutes of action, the Hornets fueled their flow of offense by limiting the Boxers to one field goal over the final five minutes of the first quarter and to 5-for-16 shooting in the second quarter in taking a commanding 50-27 lead by intermission.
Mansfield created upwards of a 27-point lead at the outset of the second half as Stevens hit a pair of free throws and Chris Hill finished off a fast break with a feed from Boen less than a minute into the half.
The conquest sends Mansfield (22-3), the No. 1 seed in the South, into the MIAA Division 1 state semifinal game for the second time in three seasons, meeting the winner of Saturday’s North Sectional final between Lowell and Lynn English. The semifinal will be Tuesday at TD North Garden.
“They did exactly what they wanted to do,” Brockton coach Bob Boen said of the Hornets. “They hit shot, shot, shot and got us in a hole — did they miss any? They did everything right. They played a tremendous first half.”
The Hornets nailed seven of their first nine field goal attempts in the second quarter, producing a 16-2 burst with Stevens hitting two 3-pointers. Cincere Gill hit another and T.J. Guy (seven points, seven rebounds) converted a three-point play as Mansfield took a 44-18 advantage with just under three minutes left until halftime.
“We have confidence in this gym, it’s kind of hard to stop us,” Steven said of his 17-point first half in which the Hornets scored 50 points over the first 16 minutes on 15-for-22 shooting. “Once we start knocking down shots, it gets everyone going.”
Only when Brockton delivered 21 fourth quarter points, making a 16-3 surge — all inside the paint — to narrow Mansfield’s lead to 71-60 with 2:31 remaining were the Hornets challenged. That was mostly because Mansfield committed 12 second half turnovers.
Senior guard Andrew Rooney contributed 10 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Guy factored into the ball distribution with five assists.
“The ball movement was tremendous,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said. “Whenever they tried to stop us, we seemed to have an answer for it.
“The guys were locked in,” Vaughan added of the Hornets’ preparation. “The guys were starting to feel this is becoming a reality — it’s no longer December where guys are trying to figure out what’s going on. It’s guys doing what they can, contributing. When we move the basketball, a lot of different guys can contribute.”
The Hornets kept the Boxers at a distance throughout the second half, even with Guy being assessed his fourth personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Stevens scored 10 third quarter points, hitting a 3-pointer and also three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc.
When the Boxers cut the deficit to 11 points, Boen drove to the basket to complete a three-point play and then scored in low off of a Guy pass.
“Guys were trying to get their own (shots) as opposed to allowing the offense to get everyone,” Vaughan said of building trust among teammates. “We had to keep grinding through those possessions and get to a point where it all seems to click.”
The Hornets began to click over the final five minutes of the first quarter, outscoring the Boxers 17-4. During that span, Stevens went backdoor to convert a Guy pass into a three-point play; Guy finished off an alley-oop pass from Rooney; and within seconds Boen nailed a 3-pointer off of Guy pass and converted one of nine first half Boxer turnovers on the ensuing Brockton possession into a drive for two more points.
The Hornets’ second quarter exploitation of the Brockton defense was spellbinding. Stevens nailed a 3-pointer off of a Boen pass, then the latter hit a trifecta as well to build a 28-14 edge at the two-minute mark.
Mansfield then drilled five consecutive trifectas — Gill off of a Boen pass; a pair by Stevens off of feeds from Boen and Guy; Boen added a 3-pointer off of a Jack Colby feed; and Stevens touched the twine with another 3-point shot off of a Guy pass.
“A lot of times you see teams with that length and athleticism and guys seem to back up, Vaughan said of Boxer opponents maybe being intimidated. “My thing is go at them, find opportunities to score, use the ball as your friend, to move and get going. That kept them on their heels most of the game.
“We always talk about that we want to be playing our best in March,” said Vaughan. “So far, we’re doing that.”
