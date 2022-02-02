ATTLEBORO — Senior guard Colin Morais came off the bench to score 15 points and had a huge block late in the game as the Attleboro Hifh boys held off Bishop Feehan High, 47-43, in a non-league matchup Wednesday night.
“We came out and really started off really well on offense and defense,” said Attleboro head coach Mark Houle, “and we led 18-7 in the first, but in the third, things always get tight between these teams, and Feehan held us to seven points.”
The Bombardiers led at halftime, 25-21, and the third quarter saw both defenses tighten up amid a flurry of fouls, with Attleboro outscoring the Shamrocks just 7-6 in the quarter. Bishop Feehan got within 42-40 with a minute left in the fourth, but Attleboro was able to emerge with the victory.
Sophomore Neo Franco had 10 points and seniors Evan Houle and Alvin Harrison both had nine points for Attleboro, while junior Cooper Snead led the Shamrocks with 17 points and senior Robert Pombriant chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers.
The Bombardiers (11-3) qualified for the Division 1 state tournament, and will host 13-2 Franklin Friday night at 7. Bishop Feehan (3-10) will host Cathedral Saturday at 5 p.m.
Bridgewater-Raynham 55, Mansfield 54
Leading nearly the entire game, the visiting Hornets saw a wacky scenario unfold in the final 4.8 seconds as Bridgewater-Raynham hit a last-second lay-up after a full-court pass to edge Mansfield in the non-league contest.
In the final seconds, the Hornets missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Trojans threw a long pass that was deflected by a Hornet but to a B-R player, who then hit a teammate underneath the basket for the winning tally at the buzzer.
“We thought we had a chance to put a foot on their throat late in the game, but we didn’t,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said, “but that (final play) definitely took longer than 4.8 seconds. But we didn’t play well enough to win, so that’s irrelevant.”
Junior Chris Hill had 23 points for the Hornets, while fellow juniors Matt Hyland added 13 points and Anthony Sacchetti had 12.
Mansfield (12-3) hosts Milford Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
West Bridgewater 65, Seekonk 50
The Warriors fell behind 7-0 to start the game and trailed 35-24 at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 17-11 in the fourth quarter, but came up short in the home non-league loss.
Seekonk sophomore Jason Andrews scored a game-high 18 points with classmates Noah Beausoleil and Lucas Pereira adding 11 and eight points, respectively.
The Warriors (7-8) return to conference play Friday at home against Wareham.
GIRLS West Bridgewater 43, Seekonk 37
Ally Dantas was the lone Seekonk scorer in double figures with 10 points while Kate Leinson and Bria Dunphy added nine points apiece in the closely-contested non-league road loss.
The Warriors trailed 19-12 at halftime.
Seekonk (6-8, 4-3 South Coast Conference) travels to Wareham Friday night.