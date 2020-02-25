NEWTON — The King Philip Regional High boys’ basketball team presented Newton North will all sorts of offensive and defensive challenges during the first half of their MIAA Division 1 South Tournament game Tuesday.
But the Tigers went on a spurt of 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to turn a two-point game at halftime into a 70-48 victory.
Senior guard Alex Fritz tallied 26 points for King Philip, including 15 in the second half. Senior forward Andrew McKinney added nine points and senior center Tom Donahue eight.
“They played some tough pressure defense and we turned the ball over,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said.
Newton North turned a 27-25 halftime lead into a 55-40 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The No. 12 seed Warriors (12-11) were challenged by the Tigers’ man-to-man defensive pressure which limited the touches inside for McKinney and Donahue.
The No. 5 seed Tigers (16-5), representing the Bay State League entered the contest 2-2 in its previous four outings, losing by 12 points to Needham and by 14 points to Catholic Memorial. Newton North hit six 3-point field goals.
KP entered postseason play with wins in four of its last six outings, all against MIAA Tournament-qualifying teams — No. 8 Attleboro and No. 10 Taunton in Division 1 as well as Hanover and Somerset Berkley in Division 2.
“They got out and got some easy baskets in transtion,” added DeStefano. “We hung around for as long as we could.”
GIRLS Bourne 52, Seekonk 38
BOURNE — The previous two rounds of the rivalry between the South Coast Conference members went to the Canalmen by margins of four and 10 points.
In the first round of the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament, Bourne bolted to a 19-4 first quarter lead and handily dispatched the Warriors for a third time.
“They came out flying and we came out flat,” Seekonk coach Bill Paulo said of the Warriors’ inability to stall the Bourne offense. “We couldn’t match their intensity.”
Seekonk senior guard Mia DiBiase was hounded by a box-and-one defense throughout the contest as she was limited to two points.
Ally Dantas paced Seekonk with 14 points, while Kate Leinson and Lauren Paulo each contributed nine points. The Warriors hit seven 3-pointers in the contest.
“You get down by that much, it’s hard to come back,” Paulo said.
