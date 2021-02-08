CANTON — The North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team limited Canton to merely two fourth-quarter points, but were unable to recover from a 15-point halftime deficit in losing the Hockomock League game, 51-49, Monday.
“I love the way that the guys responded, but it was too big of a hole,” North coach Sean Mulkerrins said of the Rocketeers facing a 31-16 gap at halftime and a 49-28 deficit after three quarters.
North (3-2) never tied the game in the fourth quarter, and a potential game-winning shot in the waning seconds bounced off of the rim.
Brody Rosenberg paced the Big Red with 16 points, scoring six in the 21-point fourth-quarter surge. Tommy Onorato added scored eight of his 10 points over the final eight minutes, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, while Gavin Wells also hit a trifecta.
North’s seasonal scoring leader, senior center-forward George Ladd, was limited to six points by Canton’s 1-3-1 zone defense.
Canton hit six 3-pointers, four in the third quarter, to take control. The Rocketeers host Oliver Ames Wednesday.
St. Mary’s 56, Bishop Feehan 48
LYNN — St. Mary’s poured in 23 third-quarter points and kept the Shamrocks at bay in the third quarter in winning the Catholic Central League game.
Bishop Feehan narrowed the gap to four points in the fourth quarter, limiting St. Mary’s to merely two field goals. However, St. Mary’s cashed in on nine of 12 chances at the free-throw line over the final eight minutes.
Billy Oram and Adam Drummond each scored 12 points for the Shamrocks (13-3), while Mike Hutchins added 11 points. Hutchins (six) and Oram (five) got the Shamrocks off to a strong start in the first quarter, while Drummond scored eight of his points with two 3-pointers in the second quarter.
The Shamrocks next host Cathedral Tuesday.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 59, St. Mary’s 54
ATTLEBORO — Lydia Mordarski scored 21 points as the Shamrocks avenged a 12-point loss to St. Mary’s earlier this season to gain a split of the season Catholic Central League series.
Bishop Feehan (10-3) owned a 28-25 halftime lead, but trailed by one (40-39) entering the fourth quarter.
Mordarski scored nine fourth-quarter points, hitting a pair of free throws in the waning seconds. Kyla Cunningham (eight rebounds) also hit a pair in the final minute to give the Shamrocks a three-point lead.
Olivia Franciscus scored six second-quarter points with a 3-pointer and three free throws, while Mordarski and Kenzie Faherty each had four points.
The Shamrocks travel to Cathedral Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 62, North Attleboro 33
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Tigers of Oliver Ames limited the Rocketeers to just eight first-quarter points and held off repeated threats to win the Hockomock League game.
North faced an 18-8 deficit at the first stop and a 33-20 gap at intermission. The Tigers hit on seven 3-pointers in the game.
Amanda Kaiser scored all 12 of her points, all on 3-pointers, in the first half for North (4-5). Cailyn Maxy added seven points and Ava McKeon six.
The Rocketeers meet Oliver Ames Wednesday.
