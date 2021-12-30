NORTON — The Norton High girls’ basketball team played its best eight minutes of the season during the first quarter of its non-league game with Seekonk High Thursday at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium,
The Lancers scored the first 19 points of the game, held a 22-3 lead after the first quarter and ran away with a 69-46 victory over the South Coast Conference Warriors.
In avenging a 44-36 loss at Seekonk earlier in the season, Mikayler Patch (seven field goals) and Emma Cochrane (nine field goals) each scored 20 points for the Lancers (3-2).
“We shot the ball well, but our defense was outstanding,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said of the Lancers holding off Seekonk in the third quarter after the gap was closed to 42-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Kate Leinson hit four 3-pointers, two during a 21-point second quarter for Seekonk, and finished with 12 points. Ally Dantas nailed three 3-pointers in that second quarter and finished with 11 points.
Cochrane scored 12 first quarter points, while Patch scored seven points and Taryn Fierri five.
Carly McDonald hit three of the Lancers’ seven 3-pointers in the game during the fourth quarter to half the Warriors’ comeback plans, while Patch converted four free throws.
Norton has a Tri-Valley League game Tuesday at Dedham, while Seekonk has an SCC game Jan. 7 at Bourne.
BOYS Randolph 69, King Philip 41
RANDOLPH — The Warriors of King Philip undermined the best of their intentions to capture the Randolph Holiday Tournament title by scoring just one point in the second quarter.
“Their full-court pressure defense was the difference,” KP coach Dave DiStefano said of Randolph forcing a dozen first-half Warrior turnovers.
Randolph, which led 41-15 lead at halftime, held a 24-14 lead after one quarter and took a 54-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Braeden Sottile hit four 3-point field goals to finish with a KP-best 12 points and was named to the all tournament team along with Tom Martorano (five points). Trevor Clyde had seven points and Will Martorano six points.
King Philip (1-4) has a 3 p.m. game Sunday at Xaverian.
Dighton-Rehoboth 50, Cardinal Spellman 43
EASTON — Ryan Ouellette scored seven of his 13 points during the fourth quarter, while Rian Ponted scored six of his eight points during the final eight minutes as the Falcons captured the consolation round contest in the Oliver Ames Holiday Tournament.
The Falcons poured in 23 fourth quarter points while limiting Spellman to 13 points.
Kyle Mello paced D-R with 17 points, while Myles Mendoza contributed nine points. The Falcons hit on nine free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
D-R (2-1) overcame a two-point deficit at the half and a three-point deficit (30-27) entering the fourth quarter. The Falcons resume South Coast Conference action Tuesday at Somerset Berkley.
