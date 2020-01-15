MEDWAY — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team shortchanged itself at the offensive end of the floor in a 60-40 setback at Medway High in a non-league game Wednesday.
“They’re a good defensive team, they’ve been allowing an average of 46 points,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said.
Yden Boucicaut scored 10 points for Bishop Feehan (7-3), which trailed 30-19 at halftime and dropped its second straight outing. Matt Achin and Justin Neidel each had seven points.
Feehan hit on three 3-pointers and went 9-for-17 at the free throw line, while the Mustangs connected on seven 3-point field goals. Bishop Feehan returns to action Thursday at home against Coyle-Cassidy.
Tri-County 59, Bristol Agr. 49
TAUNTON — Senior captain Tyler Saunders hit on seven shots from the floor, including one of the Cougars’ three 3-point field goals in the Mayflower League win.
The Cougars (5-5) built a 30-23 lead by halftime and extended it to 20 points before Bristol Aggie closed to within five points in the fourth quarter.
Junior T.J. Sedam contributed 10 points with nine rebounds and Kolbie Blakely hit two 3-point shots.
Tri-County hosts Southeastern Regional Friday.
GIRLS Bay Path Reg. 25, Tri-County 21
CHARLTON — The Cougars went cold from the floor, scoring merely six second half points in losing the non-league game. Tri-County led 15-11 at halftime and took a 19-17 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Abby DiFloures led the Cougars with seven points and Amy Freitas had five points. Cam Schweitzer pulled in a game-high 15 rebounds for the Cougars (5-4) who visit Southeastern Regional Friday.
