WALPOLE — Scoring 26 third-quarter points, with four players scoring five points or more, the MIAA Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan boys’ basketball team downed Walpole 82-65 Thursday in a non-league game.
Yden Boucicaut scored 22 points for the Shamrocks (11-4), hitting nine of 11 free throws in the game, including seven of nine during the fourth quarter.
Billy Oram netted a season-high 17 points, in addition to taking down 12 rebounds. Adam Drummond added 13 points, and Michael Hutchins scored all 10 of his points during the first half as Bishop Feehan held just a 34-32 lead at intermission.
During the game-changing third quarter, Drummond scored seven points, while Brady Olson, Boucicaut and Oram each accounted for five points as the Shamrocks took a 60-44 lead into the fourth quarter. The Rebels narrowed the gap to nine points at one juncture.
Feehan swept the season series with Walpole, having taken a 59-49 verdict earlier in the season. The win was the fourth in five games for the Shamrocks. The Shamrocks resume their EAC schedule at Coyle-Cassidy Friday.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 46, Bishop Fenwick 31
PEABODY — With eight players contributing points, the MIAA Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team held off Bishop Fenwick in a non-league game in a clash of future Catholic Central League foes.
Lydia Mordarski paced the Shamrocks (14-2) with 12 points. Camryn Fauria and Kyla Cunningham each had six points.
Makenzie Faherty tallied five second-quarter points to put Bishop Feehan comfortably in front. The Shamrocks led from start to finish, taking a 27-18 lead at halftime. The Shamrocks hit four 3-pointers in the contest and cashed in on 10 of 13 free-throw chances.
The Shamrocks bid for their sixth straight victory with an EAC game at home Friday against Coyle-Cassidy High.
