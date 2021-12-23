NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Defense made the difference for the Bishop Feehan High boys' basketball team in a 48-43 tug-of-war win over North Attleboro High Thursday at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
The Shamrocks limited the Rocketeers to 25 points through the first 24 minutes of play, and to just one field goal over the first momentum-swinging five minutes of the second half. North was also held to two field goals over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and went without a 3-point field goal in the second half.
"Defense has always been something that we pride ourselves on," Bishop Feehan coach Dean O'Connor said. "We needed to make a lot of plays to get the win."
Eight players contributed to the Bishop Feehan scoring totals with whirlwind junior guard Dylan Capua (13 points) and junior guard Cooper Snead (11) leading the way.
The Shamrocks twice built leads of 11 points during the third quarter with a spree of 10 straight points. Capua drove to the basket, defying North's man-to-man pressure for two points and a 24-21 Bishop Feehan lead.
"It was a great high school game," North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said of the packed house with neither team having more than a four-point lead during the first half. "We showed our inexperience, but I also thought that we showed our potential. I couldn't be prouder of the effort, we just have to execute better."
Senior captains and guard Casey Poirier (13 points) and Brody Rosenberg (eight points) guided the Big Red, while junior swingman Givany Carney had nine points.
Jon Mignacca delivered two consecutive 3-pointers at the four-minute mark of the second half for the Shamrocks, the first off of a North turnover and the second on a feed from Snead.
Capua finished off the flurry with another drive to the basket after a Mignacca steal. And after yet another of the Rocketeers' nine third quarter turnovers, Snead banked in a shot off the glass to create a 34-23 lead.
North produced 18 fourth quarter points, seven from the hand of Poirier. He scored three points to cut the deficit to 38-30.
Then drives through the lane by Poirier and Carney left North facing a 43-36 gap with 2:28 to go.
"Our full-court man-to-man pressure got to them there in the first half," O'Connor said of the Shamrocks forcing 14 North turnovers, while creating another nine during the second half. The Shamrocks limited Poirier to just one first half field goal, while Rosenberg went without a field goal. "The big thing too was that on a lot of those turnovers we got some points."
The Shamrocks alleviated the pressure as Capua scored on a drive off of a Snead pass. Then Jack Chabot scored in the lane off of a Capua feed to regain an 11-point lead (at 48-37) for Bishop Feehan with just under two minutes left.
Carney, Derek Maceda and Gavin Wells (five rebounds) all hit 3-point field goals for North during the first quarter, the Rocketeers having their largest lead at the stop, 13-9.
North was limited to six second quarter points (on 2-for-13 shooting). A fastbreak basket by Carney off of a Chase Frisoli steal left North with its last lead of the game at 19-14 at the five-minute mark.
Bishop Feehan re-gained the lead at 14-13 on a 3-pointer by Capua and then knotted the score at 19-all on his second trifecta with just over a minute left until haftime
"We fought back, we didn't quit," Mulkerrins said. "We did a pretty good job getting on the offensive glass and our pressure turned them over (12 second half Bishop Feehan turnovers) a little bit. But, we didn't see the ball go in the hoop enough."
Bishop Feehan is off until a Dec. 28 game at Attleboro High, while North (0-3) has a Dec. 29 game at the Pickering Gym against Mansfield.
