ATTLEBORO — With six players contributing points during a 23-point third quarter surge, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team scored a 70-54 victory over Austin Prep Wednesday in a Catholic Central League game.
Yden Boucicaut and Mike Hutchins each scored 14 points for the Shamrocks (2-1), while Billy Oram added 12 points and Eric Nelson 10.
Bishop Feehan owned a 34-24 lead at halftime. but began to pull away in the third quarter with Boucicaut scoring eight points, while Hutchins had five points and Oram four.
Austin Prep owned an early 13-7 lead in the first quarter, but faced a 16-point deficit at 57-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Oram and Nelson dominated the defensive backboard for the Shamrocks, often limiting Austin Prep to one shot.
The Shamrocks hit on 17 of 24 free throws in the game with Boucicaut nailing 10 of 12 charity tosses. The Shamrocks hit on 11 of 14 free throws during the second half.
Bishop Feehan will return to action Monday at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Girls Bishop Feehan 44, Austin Prep 34
READING — Shamrock coach Amy Dolores saw the future of the Bishop Feehan High program in taking the CCL win.
A trio of freshmen dominated the floor for the 3-0 Shamrocks, who owned a 24-13 halftime lead.
Julia Webster (17 points, six rebounds), Kileigh Gorman (11 points, seven rebounds) and Regan Gill (11 points, eight rebounds) floruished for Bishop Feehan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.