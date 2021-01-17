ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team met its match, suffering its first loss of the season, a 62-56 decision to Bishop Fenwick Saturday in a Catholic Central League game.
Bishop Fenwick took a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter, and the previously unbeaten Shamrocks (5-1) were never able to gain the tying basket.
“They played tough man-to-man defense, it was a good test for us,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. The Shamrocks held a 36-35 halftime lead, but were never able to create much separation.
Playing without Lydia Mordarski (ankle), Camryn Fauria led the Shamrocks with 16 points. Kyla Cunningham and Samantha Reale each totaled eight points.
Bishop Feehan hit six 3-pointers in the game, with pairs from Reagan Jolin, Fauria and Cunningham. The Shamrocks return to the floor Wednesday against Cathedral High.
Franklin 62, King Philip 48
The Panthers tallied 22 second-quarter points to take a 33-22 lead at halftime and then tallied 18 in the third quarter to create some separation and deny host KP of a chance for an upset in the Hockomock League game.
Caroline Aaron scored 11 points and Courtney Keswick 10 for KP (1-3), which held a 12-11 lead after one quarter. KP had dropped a 35-point decision at Franklin earlier in the week. Jacki Bonner added eight points, one of 10 Warriors to contribute points.
BOYS
Bishop Feehan 61, Bishop Fenwick 36
The visiting Shamrocks put forth a 22-4 surge during the third quarter with five players contributing points en route to the Catholic Central League victory.
Yden Boucicaut scored 16 points for the Shamrocks (6-1), hitting all eight of his free throws.
Adam Drummond added 13 points and Charlie Olson 10, and Bishop Feehan also got contributions from Billy Oram (seven points, 13 rebounds) and Justin Neidel (seven points).
The Shamrocks held just a 28-22 lead at the half, but in the third quarter Boucicaut scored eight points and Drummond five as Bishop Feehan took control.
The Shamrocks outscored Bishop Fenwick 42-19 over the middle two quarters, limiting their hosts to 14 points over the final 16 minutes. The Shamrocks next host Christo Rey High Tuesday.
Franklin 70, King Philip 53
The host Warriors threw a mighty scare into the unbeaten (4-0) Panthers, owning a 28-27 lead by halftime of the Hockomock League game.
However, Franklin scored 25 third-quarter points and went on for the win. KP had dropped a 26-point decision at Franklin earlier in the week. The Panthers hit on 11 3-pointers in the rematch.
Dan Clancy scored 14 points and Charlie Grant 10 for KP (0-4). Grant scored nine first-half points to keep KP in contention, while Clancy scored 12 of his points after halftime. KP next takes on Milford Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 49, Foxboro 45
After absorbing a 20-point loss as the hands of the Tigers a day earlier, visiting Foxboro battled hard, but a third-quarter surge by Oliver Ames paved the way for the Hockomock League victory.
The Warriors and OA were deadlocked at 25 points apiece at halftime, but the Tigers went on a 15-2 surge in the third quarter.
Alex Penders scored six of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally Foxboro back to within three points, but OA hit on three key free throws down the stretch to prevail.
Penders scored 13 first-half points for Foxboro (0-4). Dylan Gordon added 14 points. The Warriors visit Stoughton Tuesday.
Mansfield 55, Canton 16
The Hornets held the visiting Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and to merely one field goal during the first half en route to the Hockomock League victory.
Mansfield (3-0) owned a 24-0 lead at one stage of the first half, earning a 26-3 edge at halftime.
Nine players scored points for the Hornets, with senior T.J. Guy leading the way with 15 points.
Matt Boen added eight points, while Brendan Foley and Chris Hill each had seven points. The Hornets next meet Attleboro Tuesday.
