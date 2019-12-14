QUINCY — Sophomore Lydia Mordarski caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her team-high 22 points as the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team pulled away for a 54-45 victory over Quincy in their season opener.
“We finally wore them down with a strong team effort,” Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said following her first victory at the helm of the Shamrocks.
Feehan and Quincy exchanged the lead back-and-forth throughout the first half until Mordarski drained a near half-court shot at the first-half buzzer to give the Shamrocks a 20-17 halftime advantage.
The lead was just 33-31 entering the fourth, when Mordarski knocked down three shots, including one of her two threes on the night. Megan Rapose finished with nine points and Amanda Folan chipped in eight.
The Shamrocks turned to the defense side for a spark of energy out of sophomore guard Mackenzie Faherty, who led the way in Feehan turning defense takeways into offensive chances.
The Shamrocks (1-0) will travel to North Kingston (R.I.) Tuesday for another non-league game.
BOYS
Bishop Feehan 68, Lincoln-Sudbury 63
ATTLEBORO — Junior Yden Boucicaut had 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists, and forward Chuck Olson tallied all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch, as Bishop Feehan opened its season with a non-league victory.
The Shamrocks were tied at halftime before going on a 19-6 scoring blitz in the third quarter, and extended their lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter before Lincoln-Sudbury made a furious comeback to get within three points before falling late.
Billy Oram chipped in eight points and eight rebounds for the Shamrocks, who will play another non-league contest Wednesday at Boston Latin.
