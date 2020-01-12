ATTLEBORO — Sophomore guard Haley Coupal was determined to get to the rim, and drove to the basket on a mad dash from mid-court and scored the game-winning basket with 4.9 seconds remaining to provide the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team with its winning margin in a 49-47 non-league victory over Bishop Fenwick.
The Shamrocks improved to 8-1 on the season as Coupal scored 19 points, Lydia Mordarski nine points and Kyla Cunningham eight.
In playing their first game in nearly a week since beating North Attleboro, “the kids came out with a lot of high energy,” said coach Amy Dolores.
Bishop Feehan assumed a 26-14 lead at halftime and took a 37-29 lead into the fourth quarter before Bishop Fenwick hit its second 3-point shot of the game to knot the score at 47-all with 12 seconds remaining.
The Shamrocks hit on four 3-pointers in the game and converted eight of 11 free throws. Feehan returns to action Friday with an EAC game against Coyle-Cassidy.
BOYS Saint John’s 64, Bishop Feehan 48
SHREWSBURY — Down seven points at halftime, the Bishop Feehan boys’ team cut the deficit to just three points in the third quarter, but undefeated Saint John’s High (9-0) went on a 12-3 run to close out the quarter en route to the non-league victory over the Shamrocks.
“They’re a good team, and their size did give us some problems,” said Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor. “We went through some scoring droughts, too.”
Junior guard Yden Boucicaut led the Shamrocks with 18 points, three assists, and five rebounds, while junior Adam Drummond chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers, and Billy Oram tallied four points and hauled down 12 rebounds.
Bishop Feehan (7-2) has another non-league game Wednesday at Medway.
