FRANKLIN — The Tri- County Regional High girls basketball team dropped a 39-38 decision to Old Colony Regional High Monday.
Ivy Young scored 14 points and had six steals for the Cougars while Gabby Dergham added 16 rebounds and 11 points. Amy Freitas chipped in eight points with seven assists.
Tri-County (6-12) returns to the court on Wednesday to host Blue Hills.
BOYS Old Colony 78, Tri-County 60
ROCHESTER — The Cougars lost on the road despite getting a combined 20 points from James O’Brien and Christian Fantasia.
The duo also combined four 14 rebounds and four steals.
Tri-County (8-9) comes back on Thursday, playing at South Shore Christian Academy.