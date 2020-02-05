FRANKLIN — The MIAA Tournament-bound Tri-County Regional High girls’ basketball team routed Southeasern Regional 44-18 in a Mayflower League game Wednesday.
The Cougars broke out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter, gained a 25-11 edge at intermission and then limited Southeastern Regional to seven points in the second half.
Jenna Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Cougars. Abby DiFloures and Cam Schweitzer added 10 points apiece for Tri-County. Freshman guard Noelle Kennedy chipped in with seven points.
Tri-County (10-5, 4-1) visits Blue Hills on Friday.
BOYS Southeastern Regional 80, Tri-County 49
EASTON — The Cougars allowed 44 first-half points to unbeaten Large School Division-leading Southeastern Regional in losing the Mayflower League game. Tri-County faced a 44-22 deficit at intermission.
T.J. Sedam scored 12 points and Kayden Riley 10 for the Cougars, who hit on five 3-pointers in the game. Tri-County (8-9) hosts Blue Hills Regional Friday.
