WRENTHAM — It has been an NBA schedule over the past week for coach Mike Vaughan and his Mansfield High boys’ basketball team — four games within seven days, two on the road, including a 65-35 victory Sunday on the hardwood at King Philip Regional High School.
After losing at Boston College High Monday, the Hornets rebounded for a win at the James Albertini Gym against Sharon on Tuesday.
After losing a one-possession Hockomock League game with Kelley-Rex Division title implications to Taunton on Friday, the Hornets were back on the floor for a matinee against another Hockomock League challenger in KP.
However, the Hornets fired in 23 second-quarter points to gain a 39-14 lead by intermission and dismiss the Warriors’ upset plans.
“We took one day (Wednesday) off, they’re high-school kids,” Vaughan said of the never-ending daily battle to contend with COVID-19 protocol and the grind of the season. “We’re getting everyone’s best shot,” Vaughan said of the Hornets being targeted by every opponent. “The kids are excited about coming to the gym for practice, excited about playing games.”
Senior Matt Hyland scored 18 points and took down 20 rebounds for the Hornets (9-2) while senior center Chris Hill supplied 16 points. All told, nine Hornets contributed points.
Hill scored eight second-quarter points with a 3-pointer, while Dante James (five points with a 3-pointer) and Hyland (four points) factored into the Hornets taking control.
“They do a great job defensively, a great job of swarming,” KP coach David DeStefano said of the Hornets’ intensity, limiting the Warriors to six first-half field goals and to just five 3-pointers in the game. Tom Martorano scored nine points for KP (3-7).
Anthony Sacchetti scored seven first-quarter points to give Mansfield the lead. Then during the second quarter, Jack Lasbury-Casey, Ed McCoy, James and Hill all drilled 3-pointers for the Hornets.
Mansfield was limited to just seven third-quarter points as KP switched to a zone defense, but the Warriors were never able to reduce the gap to fewer than 17 points.
“It’s been tough night-in and night-out,” Vaughan said. “You play against one of the best teams in the state (BC High) on the road, turn around and play a dangerous Sharon team the next night, and we really needed two days to prepare for Taunton,” Vaughan added. “We’ve kind of gotten over that COVID period and get into more mid-season shape.
“If you look, historically, at our teams, if we have a January blunder, we tend to respond pretty well and take care of business down the stretch.
“There’s still a lot of basketball to be played.”
The Hornets are on the road Tuesday in Canton, while KP visits Oliver Ames.
Nantucket 69, Tri-County 25
NANTUCKET — The Cougars were able to score just 10 first-half points and were routed by the Whalers in the non-league game. Nantucket owned a 42-10 halftime lead.
Junior Jad Jaber had 12 points, four steals and two blocked shots for Tri-County (2-7). The Cougars next host Blue Hills Regional Tuesday.
GIRLS
Mansfield 45, King Philip 35
MANSFIELD – The Mansfield High girls’ team, playing its fourth game of the week, delivered its fourth straight victory in overtaking King Philip in the fourth quarter of the Hockomock League game.
Mansfield held a 28-26 lead after three quarters, but KP gained a three-point edge within the first three minutes. However, the Hornets (6-3) followed the lead of Abby Wager (six points) and Brooke Butler (four) to regain control.
“They’re a tough team to play, they play good defense,” KP coach Jeff Mieskiewicz said of the Hornets, who limited the Warriors (5-4) to just 17 points over the first 16 minutes of play.
Wager finished with 19 points, while Ann Darlington added eight, two of eight Hornets who contributed points. Liv Lafond scored nine points, while Jacki Bonner hit two of KP’s six 3-point field goals and totaled eight points.
“It was physically exhausting,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said of the four-game slate. “We’re good conditioning-wise, and we used a lot of bodies.”
Mansfield held a 19-17 lead at the half. KP kept it close as Julia Marsden scored six second-quarter points for KP. The Warriors next host Oliver Ames Tuesday, while the Hornets host Canton.
Dover-Sherborn 62, Norton 47
SHERBORN — Dover-Sherborn delivered a 19-point third quarter to take control of the Tri-Valley League game and drop the Lancers. Dover-Sherborn overcame an early 7-2 deficit, gained a 25-20 halftime lead and took a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Emma Cochrane tallied 15 points for Norton (5-6). Mikayler Patch, Kate Andy and Taryn Fierri each scored eight points. “We had no rhythm on offense,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said as D-S was able to utilize its size edge on the offensive backboard. Norton next hosts Medfield Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 81, Newton North 41
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks scored 53 first-half points en route to their 10th victory of the season, routing Newton North in a non-league game Sunday at the McIntyre Gymnasium.
The Shamrocks took a 53-19 lead at intermission. During a 22-point first quarter in which six players scored points, Maddy Steel scored seven points and Lydia Mordarski five.
During a 31-point second quarter in which seven players contributed points, Mordarski drained three 3-pointers for nine points, while Camryn Fauria had five points.
The Shanrocks hit 14 3-point field goals in the game, with eight different players hitting a trifecta.
Mordarski finished with 16 points and Steel 13. Both Samantha Reale (10 rebounds) and Fauria added 10 points. The Shamrocks (10-1) resume their CCL schedule at home Tuesday against St. Mary’s of Lynn.