WOBURN — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team achieved its defensive mission through the second half of play in the opening round of the Comcast Tournament Sunday, limiting perennial Division 1 power Newton North High to just 11 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
“They were just able to make a few more plays than us,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers suffering a 53-51 setback.
Qualeem Charles scored 21 points and Bryant Ciccio added 16 for the Bombardiers (14-6), who meet Boston Tech in a consolation-round game Monday at 12:30.
Newton North held a 42-41 lead entering the fourth quarter and then hit two 3-pointers and six of seven free-throw chances.
Newton North notched its 15th win of the season, hitting nine 3-pointers and gaining a 31-30 lead at intermission behind Tyson Duncan’s 15 points.
Alec Eaton hit two three-pointers and Justin Daniels one in keeping AHS abreast of Newton North during the first half. Ciccio hit a free throw with 30 seconds left after Newton North hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute left to break a 48-all tie.
