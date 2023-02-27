ATTLEBORO — The No. 18 Attleboro High boys basketball team defeated Everett Monday night, advancing out of the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament with a 67-55 win.

The win brings Attleboro into the Round of 32 with a date against a familiar foe in the Hockomock League’s Taunton, ranked No. 15. The Bombardiers split the season series with Taunton, losing on Jan. 13 (64-57) and winning on Feb. 10 (60-58).

