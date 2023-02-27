ATTLEBORO — The No. 18 Attleboro High boys basketball team defeated Everett Monday night, advancing out of the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament with a 67-55 win.
The win brings Attleboro into the Round of 32 with a date against a familiar foe in the Hockomock League’s Taunton, ranked No. 15. The Bombardiers split the season series with Taunton, losing on Jan. 13 (64-57) and winning on Feb. 10 (60-58).
AHS head coach Mark Houle knows it’ll be a tough match-up, but there’s a strong sense of familiarity between the teams. The Round-of-32 contest will be on Friday with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. at Taunton.
“Taunton, another league game. They’re very good and we know each other,” Houle said. “We’ve got to play hard and play together to win every possession. Round three, it seems like we run into them often in states.”
Attleboro jumped ahead in the first quarter off a Hayden Crowley three at 11-7. The lead wasn’t matched the rest of the way, but a run from Everett through the middle stages of the game showed it wasn’t going to let Attleboro run away with it.
With Attleboro ahead late in the second at 34-20, Everett closed out the first half with a 7-0 run to make it a 34-27 contest. The run continued into the third quarter with two quick baskets, cutting the Bombardiers’ lead to 34-31.
After a time-out, Attleboro returned to form with its transition offense, going on a stretch where it regained its double-digit lead at 48-32 with a 14-1 stretch.
Both sides had runs, and were moving the ball with speed up and down the floor. Transition offense, one of Attleboro’s strengths, was matched by Everett, which threw multiple zone schemes at Attleboro throughout the night.
“I think the transition game was key for both of us,” Houle said. “We had some really good transition opportunities that gave us the advantage and the lead. Every time they got a rebound or a steal, they were going the other way in transition. It was really a game of transition, and fortunately I thought we moved the ball really well tonight. ... My boys responded really well, I’m really proud and the players did a nice job.”
Ahead 51-37 entering the fourth quarter, the closest Everett came to matching the score was at 58-52. Despite full-court-pressing Attleboro through the final minutes of the game, and capitalizing on a few turnovers, the Crimson Tide were unable to rally back, with a dagger three coming from Crowley with 1:32 to go to silence the visitors.
Houle was quick to give Everett its flowers after battling tough from wire-to-wire. Leading Attleboro in scoring was Jaiden Outland and Michael Beverly with 15 points each, while the game-high was from Everett’s Steven Cordero with 22.
“They’re a good team. They’re big, physical, and ran some really good sets, but I thought our guys did a really nice job of stepping up,” Houle said. “They showed some toughness. That’s a really good team.”
